The West Virginia State University men's basketball team has been invited to participate in the inaugural Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off on Nov. 22-23 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame made the announcement Wednesday of the event in partnership with NBA veteran Chris Paul. Four Historically Black Colleges and Universities will be participating in the two-day doubleheader: WVSU, Morehouse College, Virginia Union University, and Winston-Salem State University.
"First, I want to thank Chris Paul for his continued support and promotion of HBCUs," West Virginia State head coach Bryan Poore said in press release. "It is truly an honor to be invited to the first Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off hosted by the Basketball Hall of Fame!
"We owe this privilege to the great players from WVSU who came before us and in particular the trailblazing NBA pioneer, Mr. Earl Lloyd. Participating in this event will be something our players will remember for the rest of their lives!"
The Hall of Fame and the Paul Family share several ties to the participating institutions. Virginia Union is the alma mater of Class of 2021 enshrinee Ben Wallace and West Virginia State produced Class of 2003 Hall of Famer Earl Lloyd. Class of 1982 Hall of Fame coach Clarence Gaines coached at Winston-Salem State for 47 years, an HBCU Chris Paul and several of his family members have attended. Morehouse College has a very strong Journalism and Sports Program, which has documented the historical impact of HBCU's on the game of basketball.
Ticket information, game times and television broadcast details and will be released at a later date.