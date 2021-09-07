West Virginia State University has found a temporary site for its next two home football games, and it's one with which the Yellow Jackets are very familiar.
WVSU announced Tuesday that the football team's next two home games -- this Saturday against Frostburg State and Oct. 2 against Alderson Broaddus -- will be played at University of Charleston Stadium.
West Virginia State needed a site for its first two home games of the 2021 season due to the ongoing project to install artificial turf, stadium lighting and new bleachers at Lakin-Ray Field at Dickerson Stadium on the WVSU campus in Institute. The renovation project was officially announced on Aug. 24 with the plan to be completed in time for this year's homecoming game against UNC Pembroke on Saturday, Oct. 16.
The Frostburg State game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. kickoff while the Alderson Broaddus game is set for a 7 p.m. start.
Nate Burton, WVSU's director of athletics, said he started working with Mountain East Conference members shortly after the Aug. 24 announcement.
"We're grateful to [UC Director of Athletics] Bren Stevens and [Laidley Field manager] Doug Carte for their help," Burton said. "They've been great to work with, and it wouldn't have been possible without their cooperation. It made sense to use UC 's great facility."
Burton said there were other options, including high school fields in and around Kanawha County, but playing on those would have required installing temporary goal posts. The width of the uprights in college football is 18 feet, 6 inches, while high schools use uprights that are 23 feet, 4 inches in width.
"We would have had to bring in temporary goal posts," Burton said. "It just made sense from an operational standpoint [to move the games to UC Stadium]."
Burton said the completion of the installation of the artificial turf at Lakin-Ray Field is still on schedule to be ready for the Yellow Jackets' Oct. 16 homecoming game against UNC Pembroke. He added that the installation of lights will also "probably be done by homecoming."
