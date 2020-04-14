West Virginia State University head football coach John Pennington announced Paul Price as the special teams coordinator and linebackers coach for the upcoming 2020 season during the offseason.
The former head coach at Concord University brings over 35 years of coaching experience to the West Virginia State University coaching staff.
Price has been an integral part of five conference-winning coaching staffs throughout his coaching career. He was the defensive coordinator at West Virginia Wesleyan when the Bobcats won the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship in 1995, 2002, and 2003. While he was the defensive coordinator at Concord, the Mountain Lions claimed a WVIAC championship in 2011 and a Mountain East Conference championship in 2014. The Mountain Lions advanced to the NCAA Division II national semifinals in 2014.
Price was the head coach at West Virginia Tech from 1996-1998 and, most recently, he was Concord’s head coach from 2016-2019. He also ran West Virginia Wesleyan’s offense from 1989-1993.
Price played his college football at West Virginia Wesleyan where he earned First Team All-WVIAC honors twice (1981, 1982) as the team’s center. He received his bachelor’s degree from West Virginia Wesleyan in 1984 and went on to earn his master’s degree from Hudson Valley Community College (Troy, N.Y.) where he began his coaching career.
Price graduated Steel Valley High School (Munhall, Pa.) in 1979. He has one daughter, Erin, and a grandson.