West Virginia State opened up the 2022 football season with a 29-6 win over Shippensburg Saturday at Ray-Lakin Field in Institute.
After leading just 10-6 at halftime, the Yellow Jackets defense turned up the pressure in the fourth quarter, forcing two turnovers and sacking Red Raider quarterbacks five times to secure the victory.
WVSU got on the board first on a Brennen Schmitt field goal from 27 yards out to take the early 3-0 lead, but the Red Raiders' Redd Douglas returned the ensuing kickoff 89 yards for what proved to be Shippensburg's only score of the game.
WVSU went ahead to stay in the second quarter when quarterback Donovan Riddick connected with Barry Hill for a 44-yard touchdown pass. The extra point kick gave the Jackets a 10-6 lead, which stood at halftime.
A seven-play, 50-yard drive in the fourth quarter was capped when Riddick found Keedrick Cunningham for 7-yard touchdown. The extra point was muffed, freezing the score at 16-6 WVSU.
An interception by State's Paul Sanchez set up a Riddick touchdown run from 3 yards out, giving the Jackets the 23-6 lead with just under 10 minutes to go.
After another interception, this one by WVSU's Jalen Jones, set up a TD run by Joe Jones for WVSU's final points of the game.
Riddick was 19 for 28 with 244 yards and two touchdowns. Monroe caught six passes for 74 yards, Cunningham caught five for 32 yards with a touchdown. Hill caught four passes for 109 yards.
The Yellow Jackets play their Mountain East Conference opener at 1 p.m. next Saturday at travel to Frostburg State.