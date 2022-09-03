Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia State quarterback Donovan Riddick passes over Shippensburg's Chisom Ifeanyi.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

West Virginia State opened up the 2022 football season with a 29-6 win over Shippensburg Saturday at Ray-Lakin Field in Institute.

After leading just 10-6 at halftime, the Yellow Jackets defense turned up the pressure in the fourth quarter, forcing two turnovers and sacking Red Raider quarterbacks five times to secure the victory.