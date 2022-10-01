Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia State University’s athletic booster organization, the National "W" Club, will induct six new members into the Sports Hall of Fame with a brunch beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, in the James C. Wilson University Union on the WVSU campus in Institute.

The 2022 Hall of Fame inductees are Nate Burton, Warren Johnson Breckenridge Jr., Dava Kaltenecker Pinney, Jermain King, Jeff Sokolik and Paul Toombs.

Nick Scala is HD Media's regional night sports editor. He can be reached at 304-348-7947 or nickscala@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @nick_scala319.