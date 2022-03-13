INDIANA, Pa. — Coming off a victory over West Liberty, the No. 2 Division II team in the nation, the West Virginia State men’s basketball team was looking for another upset in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday evening.
WVSU, the No. 7 seed, led by 14 in the second half but couldn’t hold on as No. 3 seed California (Pa.) stormed back and held on for a 67-65 victory in the semifinals of the Atlantic Region at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The loss ends the season for the Yellow Jackets at 24-8 but WVSU made its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2010, and advanced to the second round. Cal (23-9) will play in the Atlantic Region championship game Tuesday against host IUP, which defeated Mercyhurst 58-55 in Sunday’s second semifinal.
State qualified for the national tournament in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010. The Yellow Jackets have won their first-round matchup in five of their six opportunities in the Round of 32 but have yet to make it to the Sweet 16.
“This one is a tough one,” State coach Bryan Poore said. “This is a hard day. Some are a little harder than others. When you get down to 32 teams left in the country in Division II, everybody is really good. I wish we would have closed the deal. We have to go home and they get to go through.”
Despite the tough loss and at times a tough season with the death of his father, Poore was proud of how far his Yellow Jackets came this season.
“My father passed away, and he was really close to these guys too,” Poore said. “We were 5-5 and everybody had written us off. Nobody gave us a chance to beat West Liberty [in the quarterfinals Saturday]. We had Randy Moss talking about us today on Twitter.”
Poore will fondly remember his senior class that has gotten State back on the map after 12 seasons between trips to the NCAA Tournament.
“The seniors are a special group,” Poore said. “We have won a lot of games, and they have done a lot for this university. It’s been a special, special ride that unfortunately comes to an end.
“It’s been a heck of a season. Now we have a name again in the NCAAs. It helps with recruiting and now it is our job to keep us there. I’m confident in where we are at, and where we are going.”
WVSU standout Jeremiah Moore, one of the seniors who helped turn the State program around, was proud of the how far the Jackets have come in his time at State.
“The first year I was here, I think we won seven games that season,” Moore said. “Just to keep building wins every year to where we are now is special. Even though we didn’t get to where we wanted to go in the end, we got this program back on the map.”
Cal started strong Sunday, hitting three 3-pointers to begin the game to jump out to a 9-0 lead. State scored the next nine points to tie the game before the Vulcans tallied the next 10 points to lead 19-9.
The Vulcans extended their lead to the largest of the game at 12 points at 25-13. As was the theme throughout the first half, WVSU rattled off the next 17 points to take the lead at 30-23 and led by five at halftime. During the key stretch, Cal didn’t score a single point in almost seven minutes.
The Yellow Jackets enjoyed their largest lead of the game at 51-37 with 13:49 left in the game, but State started to stall offensively and costly turnovers allowed Cal to go on a big run. The Vulcans went on a 24-3 spurt to take a 61-54 lead with 5:08 left.
WVSU battled back and cut the deficit down to 67-65 on a 3-pointer by Dwaine Jones with 1:31 left. After a defensive stop, the Yellow Jackets had a chance to tie or take the lead but a Jones 3-pointer rimmed out with 45 seconds remaining.
State forced a shot-clock violation, giving the Jackets one final chance down two with 11.1 seconds left. After a timeout, Cal had a foul to give and fouled with six seconds remaining. With no timeouts left, Jones attempted a contested 3-pointer for the win, but it bounced off the rim at the buzzer.
“We felt Dwaine could get somebody a shot,” Poore said. “They fouled and the time was limited. I probably should have switched and got the ball to Glen [Abram] but I was out of timeouts. We didn’t have much time at that point.”
“We really wanted to make sure we defended the 3-point shot,” Cal coach Danny Sancomb said. “We didn’t want to give them a chance to win the game. They got off a 3, but we was right on [Jones] and it was really good defense.”
Abram led State with 22 points and Jones was the other player in double figures with 15 points. Former Capital standout Anthony Pittman had a solid all-around game for WVSU with nine points, eight rebounds, and six steals.
Brent Pegram, a former Wheeling University standout in the Mountain East Conference, led Cal with 18 points. Philip Alston (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Keith Palek (10 points, 11 boards) both had double-doubles for the Vulcans.