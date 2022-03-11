West Virginia State University men's basketball coach Bryan Poore waited 12 years for a return to the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region tournament.
Now that it's here, the Yellow Jackets will face a team with which they're very familiar -- Mountain East Conference rival West Liberty.
No. 7 seed WVSU (23-7) and No. 2 West Liberty (29-2) will square off in the Atlantic Region quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Indiana, Pennsylvania. The winner advances to Sunday's semifinals.
Poore welcomes another shot at the perennial MEC powerhouse.
"I don't mind the draw," Poore said. "At this point, when there's eight teams left in the region and 64 still playing, everybody's gonna be good, you're not gonna face a bad team. We've faced [West Liberty] and we know what to expect from them."
West Virginia State and West Liberty met twice during the MEC regular season, with the Hilltoppers winning both -- 86-84 at Institute on Dec. 13 and 96-84 on Feb. 2 at West Liberty.
Neither game was a blowout, and WVSU led for most of the game when the teams met in Institute.
"I just felt that we handled their pressure better at our place," Poore said of the matchup against the Hilltoppers. "I felt we handled it so well in the first game, I probably didn't stress it enough when we went up there."
West Liberty is best known for its quick-paced offense, which averages 100 points behind pressure defense and firing up 3-pointers. Pat Robinson (20.0 points per game) and Bryce Butler (18.1) are the Hilltoppers' main weapons.
"They're gonna make their 3s, and when you try to shut that down they drive by and get layups," Poore said of West Liberty's approach. "We've got to be physical in our box-outs, especially on the defensive end, because they're really good about getting second opportunities on rebounds."
Butler was the MEC's Player of the Year.
"He's a handful," Poore said of the Hilltoppers' 6-foot-5 sophomore guard. "He's very crafty, but it's their overall talent and depth you have to worry about. Everybody on their team can dribble, pass and shoot. You've gotta be active and aware at all times defensively. If you take a second or two off, they're past you and you're chasing them."
Since losing at West Liberty on Dec. 13, WVSU has gone 18-2, with the only losses coming in the rematch with the Hilltoppers and the MEC tournament quarterfinal loss to Alderson Broaddus.
WVSU is led by All-MEC first-teamers Glen Abram and Anthony Pittman.
Abram, a 6-2 graduate student at guard, leads the Yellow Jackets with 19.3 points per game while Pittman, a 6-5 sophomore forward who played his high school ball at Capital, averages 16.1 points and a team-high 8.5 rebounds per game.
The WVSU-West Liberty winner will advance to the regional semifinals Sunday against the Fairmont State-Cal (Pa.) winner. The other half of the Atlantic Region bracket Saturday pits No. 1 IUP (29-2) against No. 8 Fayetteville State (21-8) and No. 4 Mercyhurst (24-6) vs. No. 5 Millersville (25-6).
The Atlantic Region champion moves on to the Division II Elite Eight tournament starting March 22 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
This will be the WVSU’s sixth trip to the NCAAs since joining the Division II ranks in 1997. The Yellow Jackets qualified in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010.