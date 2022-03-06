The West Virginia State University men's basketball team qualified for the NCAA Division II tournament for the first time since 2010 when selections were announced on Sunday night.
The Yellow Jackets (23-7) will face Mountain East Conference regular-season and tournament champion West Liberty (29-2) in the Atlantic Region quarterfinals Saturday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, which was named the region's top seed and regional host.
This will be the sixth time that West Virginia State has made the dance since joining the Division II ranks in 1997.
Like March Madness on the Division I level, there are 64 teams that enter the DII men's basketball tournament. Of those 64 teams, 23 enter the bracket as automatic qualifiers from winning their respective conference tournaments. Those 23 conferences are split up into eight regions.
WVSU comes out of the Atlantic Region which includes teams from the Mountain East Conference, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. The regional tournaments are hosted by the eight No. 1 seeds and will take place on March 12, 13 and 15. Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) will host the Atlantic Region tournament at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.