The West Virginia State University men’s basketball team earned a big upset win over West Liberty in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region quarterfinal round.
The No. 7-seeded Yellow Jackets came from behind before forcing an overtime period in which they outscored No. 2 Hilltoppers 15-6 to take a 103-94 win Saturday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“[Our effort was] off the chart,” WVSU coach Bryan Poore said. “It takes that kind of effort to win in the NCAA Tournament, especially agianst a team like West Liberty. We didn’t start off so well. We dug ourselves in a little bit of a hole but our guys showed resiliency.”
WVSU (24-7) will move on to face No. 3 seed California University of Pennsylvania in the semifinal round at 5 p.m. Sunday.
State only led once in the first half as it took a 2-0 lead, and West Liberty (29-3) responded with a 9-0 run. The Hilltoppers extended their lead to 18-8 midway through the first half and maintained their lead for the remainder of the half, taking a 46-42 lead into intermission.
Both teams were sloppy in the first half, combining for 20 turnovers (WVSU 11, West Liberty 9).
In the second half, with 11:21 left in the game, West Liberty had a 71-62 lead off a Bryce Butler layup but WVSU responded with a 10-0 run to take a 72-71 lead, its first since the beginning of the game.
The lead changed five times in the final 10 minutes of regulation. With the game tied at 86 with 1:58 left, West Liberty's Pat Robinson hit a jumper to give the Hilltoppers an 88-86 lead.
The teams traded turnovers and didn’t score for the next 1:54 before State's Glen Abram was fouled going to the basket with four seconds left. He hit both free throws to tie the game at 88 and send it to overtime.
WVSU started overtime on a 4-0 run and West Liberty answered with a 4-0 run to tie it up at 92. After Antony Pittman hit a layup to put WVSU back on top 94-93, Dwaine Jones drained a 3-pointer to give the Yellow Jackets a 97-92 lead with 56 seconds left in overtime. WVSU held on from there for the upset win.
“Maybe the biggest play of the game was Dwaine Jones’ 3,” Poore said. “It was a 2-point game and Jones hits that 3 and stretches is out to five. Then all of the sudden West Liberty feels like ‘Oh my gosh.’ That was a huge shot for us.”
Abram was WVSU’s leading scorer with 26 points. He also turned the ball over nine times. Noah Jordan scored 22 points and pulled in 12 rebounds for a double-double. Jones scored 16 points and Pittman and Jeremiah Moore had 15 points.
Robinson led the Hilltoppers with 29 points and Butler scored 19.
State was 33 of 77 from the field and 9 of 17 from 3-point range. West Liberty was 38 of 88 from the field and 7 of 35 from long range.
The Yellow Jackets turned the ball over 22 times but the Hilltoppers had 19 turnovers. WVSU outrebounded West Liberty 51-45.