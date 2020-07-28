West Virginia State University didn’t have to look far to find the next person to head its softball program.
WVSU on Tuesday named assistant Nip Anderson the interim softball coach and hired former Herbert Hoover standout Allison Rager as his assistant.
“Nip has been a part of our softball program for nearly 20 years and has played an integral role in building and maintaining a successful program,” WVSU Athletic Director Nate Burton said in a university release. “We have great confidence that he will continue the positive momentum we have experienced over the last few years.”
Anderson steps in to replace Mattie Best, who resigned to pursue other opportunities in Pennsylvania.
“We’re going to pick up where we left off,” Anderson said. “We expect to be competing for a conference championship at the end of the season.”
Anderson has been an assistant for 17 years at West Virginia State and was an assistant at the University of Charleston for three years before that. He was a member of coaching staffs at West Virginia State that won two West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament championships, a Mountain East Conference tournament championship, and an MEC regular-season title.
Rager was a four-time All-State first-teamer with Herbert Hoover who was named state player of the year in 2014. She played in college and became an all-conference standout at both Morehead State and Carson-Newman.