West Virginia State University will launch men's and women's track and field programs, as well as men's and women's cross country programs, at the start of the 2023-24 academic year.

"We are very excited to announce the addition of both track and field and cross country at WVSU, increasing our sport offerings to 17 sports." said WVSU Athletic Director Nate Burton. "A national search for a head coach will commence immediately and we look forward to welcoming student-athletes for these sports this Fall."