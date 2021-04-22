The West Virginia State and the University of Charleston softball teams started the day tied for first place atop the Mountain East Conference South Division standings.
They stayed that way after a doubleheader split on Thursday at UC, with the Golden Eagles winning the first game 1-0 in a pitchers duel. WVSU won the second game 7-3, with both teams now sitting at 18-4 in conference play in the MEC.
Former Riverside standout Gracie Donato hit a home run in the sixth inning, providing the difference in the first game win for UC (25-7 overall). Danielle Bauer pitched a shutout for the Golden Eagles, scattering three hits.
In the win for State (21-9), former Hurricane standout Paige Scruggs had two hits and an RBI and Emma Ruth drove in two runs. Donato was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and another homer, for UC.