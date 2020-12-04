The Black College Sports Network (BCSN) selected two West Virginia State University women’s basketball players for its preseason NCAA Division II teams.
Junior guard Charity Shears was named on the first team while junior forward Chloe Cheresne was listed on the second team for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) that compete at the Division II level.
Shears was recognized by BCSN for her 3-point shooting prowess during the 2019-20 season. Her 103 3-pointers were second-best in all of NCAA Division II last season. She also led the Yellow Jackets with 16.7 points per game, had an overall shooting percentage of .388 and a .380 3-point percentage.
Cheresne, West Virginia State’s untiring presence in the post, was also recognized by BCSN for her solid all-around play last season. She averaged 13 points and six rebounds in 2019-20, which were both the second-highest averages on the team. Her 36 blocks on the season was the highest total for WVSU.