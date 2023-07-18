Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Nate Burton is not someone who shies away from tackling an opportunity. Rather, he continues to add titles to his business card.

Burton holds a few notable positions, including West Virginia State University athletic director, which he has held since 2016.

Stories you might like

Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter.

Tags