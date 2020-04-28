Her season may have been cut short, but West Virginia State women’s tennis player Kierstin Hensley still was able to make program history.
Hensley earned WVSU’s first All-American nod when she was named an Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division II All-American on Tuesday. She’s also not the only Kanawha Valley honoree.
The University of Charleston men’s doubles team of Ben Lakeman and Joqo Tayar also earned Division II All-America honors.
Hensley, a two-time All-Mountain East Conference first-team selection, finished her abbreviated senior season — the spring campaign was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic — ranked No. 12 in the country by the ITA. She won the ITA Atlantic Region Small College singles title this past fall and was 10-2 overall as a singles player in 2019-20.
The Lakeman-Tayar tandem went 15-3 overall in 2019-20. They won their own ITA Atlantic Region Small College championship, beating teammates Alek Gracin and Jason Prince to win that regional doubles crown. They also picked up a doubles championship in the “A” draw of the Spreng-Smith Agency Tennis Invitational in Ashland, Ohio.