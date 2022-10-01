Treasured moments and silly things that happened at Watt Powell Park from 1971 through 1983, during which the Charleston Charlies were the Class AAA farm clubs of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and Cleveland Indians:
n It was a quiet night at the ballpark in 1971. There was not much of a crowd, and not much was happening. Suddenly, the Tidewater Tides’ John Milner reached third base and began dancing off the bag. From the top step of the Charlies dugout, manager Joe Morgan yelled, “Hey, Milner! Steal home! Wake this place up, for crissakes!”
n On 25-cent beer nights, limitless quantities were available at a quarter a cup. On those occasions, attendance invariably increased and, beginning in about the seventh inning, the crowds grew noisier and noisier — regardless of what was happening on the field.
n When Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Steve Blass, a 1971 World Series hero, mysteriously lost his ability to throw strikes in 1974, he was demoted to the Charlies. His control miseries, alas, continued. On a hot, muggy Sunday afternoon at Watt Powell, he suffered through another agonizing performance and was quickly removed. Sweating profusely, he took a seat in the dugout and said, “Almost Heaven, my ass.”
n On another occasion, Blass threw a pitch that sailed 5 feet behind Richmond Braves third baseman Dirty Al Gallagher, prompting Gallagher to shout, “What the f--- is goin’ on?”
n Gallagher, by the way, earned his “Dirty Al” nickname as an All-American at Santa Clara University where he compiled a 25-game hitting streak, helped along by his goofy reliance on superstition — he wore the same unwashed uniform and underwear every game.
n The Charlies debuted on April 16, 1971, giving the city its first professional baseball since the 1964 season and its first Class AAA ball since 1961. Young ladies fashionably attired in hot pants worked as ushers, but the on-the-field movements were far less eye-catching. Charleston starter Ed Acosta walked the game’s first hitter on four pitches, and the Charlies committed four errors, including John Jeter’s muffed fly ball in shallow center, leading to five unearned runs in an 11-3 loss to the Syracuse Chiefs. “We stunk the dump up tonight,” Morgan said afterward.
n As Charlies center fielder Dave Augustine took his position in the field, he heard a voice behind him. He turned and saw a head poking up above the outfield wall. “Hey, Augie,’’ said the voice. “We’re gonna streak on the field. You’re not gonna tackle us, are you?” Augustine, who spent parts of seven seasons with the Charlies and was a fan favorite, replied, “Bring it on.” Wearing only baseball caps and Converse high-top sneakers, two streakers then scaled the wall and began frolicking across the outfield, almost reaching second base.
n The Charlies lost 2-1 on a controversial, game-ending double play. They argued vehemently and, after the umpires had returned to their locker room on the first-base side, a menacing crowd gathered outside their door. John Dickensheets, the public-address announcer and assistant general manager, arrived and tried to disperse the crowd. A drunken fan punched him in the face. Police arrived and hauled the culprit downtown. En route, the culprit pleaded for mercy. “Take it easy on me,” he told the cops. “I’m studying to be a preacher.”
n Charlies outfielder Dave Parker, unquestionably baseball’s best prospect at the time, left the Charlies on June 23, 1973, telling teammates, “I’m outta here,” and demanding that the Pirates promote him to the parent club in Pittsburgh. Gazette sports editor Shorty Hardman then phoned Parker’s residence in Cincinnati and reached Dave’s mother. When asked about her son’s whereabouts, she said, “He’s in Virginia. Charleston, Virginia.”
n A story has grown that in 1973 Parker hit a home run that landed in a coal car bound for some far-flung locale. Did it really happen or is it an urban legend? “I don’t know that it actually landed in the coal car,” recalled Augustine, Parker’s teammate that year. “The coal car was going by when he hit the home run. But I don’t think anybody actually saw it land. It may have landed there, but you know how dark it was beyond the fence in right field. But it made a great story.”
n The Pirates eventually promoted Parker, and he quickly proved himself worthy of such a bold demand. In a five-year stretch in Pittsburgh, he won two National League batting titles, an NL MVP award, three Gold Gloves and twice finished third in the MVP voting, establishing himself as perhaps the game’s best all-around player.
n On at least one occasion in 1978, Rochester Red Wings manager Frank Robinson sat in the Watt Powell visiting clubhouse telling baseball stories, surrounded by his players paying rapt attention.
n Cal Ripken Jr. made frequent visits to Watt Powell as a Red Wings third baseman in 1981 and, upon his promotion to the Orioles in September of that year, began transitioning to shortstop, a position he played for most of his career.
n After making an error, Pawtucket Red Sox third baseman Wade Boggs remained on the field after the game, relentlessly fielding ground balls hit to him by a Pawtucket coach.
n On bus rides in 1974, Charlies infielder Tony La Russa studied his law books, oblivious to the variety of musical genres emanating from competing boom boxes — a mix of Latin, rhythm and blues, rock ‘n’ roll and country. He batted .260 that year and in 1978 graduated from Florida State University’s law school.
n On those same bus rides, the Charlies might turn off their boom boxes and try to sleep. But they faced another acoustical distraction. Beer cans littered the floor and, as the bus swerved its way around the West Virginia hills, the beer cans shifted from one side to the other, creating a cacophony of clatter.
n The Pirates played an exhibition game against the Charlies at Watt Powell in 1976 and, after the game, returned to the clubhouse for a lavish meal prepared by clubhouse manager Stan Hunter, a recent Stonewall Jackson High graduate. The meal included a huge cake bearing a “Welcome to Charleston” inscription. The Pirates’ Willie Stargell, a notorious jokester, inspected the cake, insisted it smelled funny and invited Hunter to lean down and take a whiff. When Hunter did so, Stargell shoved his face into the cake. The room erupted in laughter, demonstrating that a baseball player’s sense of humor is not exactly sophisticated. Stargell paid for the cake and left Hunter a generous tip.
n A half a dozen Charlies lived at the Daniel Boone Hotel, an iconic symbol of downtown Charleston’s heyday at Capitol and Washington streets. And after a few postgame beers, they would often walk down Capitol Street to the Sterling Restaurant, another iconic symbol of downtown Charleston’s heyday, for post-midnight meals. They knew the Sterling was always open.
n Other Charlies lived in a dormitory at Morris Harvey College, now the University of Charleston. Those accommodations were made possible by Charleston native Red Hartman, who worked as a trainer for both Morris Harvey and the Charlies.
n During MLB’s infamous strike of 1981, the USA Television Network decided to air Class AAA baseball and chose a Charlies game at Watt Powell. Cameras were installed in center field and behind the plate and, one hour before the scheduled first pitch, the sun was shining wondrously. Meanwhile, Charlies general manager Carl Steinfeldt, normally an indifferent dresser, strode around the park attired in a fashionable business suit, smug in the knowledge that the USA folks soon would be writing a nice check that would bolster the team’s depleted coffers. Suddenly, however, hideous black clouds materialized beyond the hill at Mission Hollow and quickly descended on the ballpark, dumping enough rain to sink Noah’s Ark. Steinfeldt, still attired in his fashionable business suit, hurried onto the field to help the grounds crew pull the tarp but, alas, a postponement was announced, and the USA folks left town without doing a telecast or writing a nice check to the Charlies.
n Like clockwork, trains rumbled along the hillside just beyond the right-field wall several times a game. Some tooted their whistles; others moved past silently.
n Charlies outfielder Joe Charboneau, who had been voted the 1980 American League Rookie of the Year with the Cleveland Indians, found himself struggling in 1981 and demoted to Charleston, the Indians’ Class AAA farm club, for parts of the 1981 and ’82 seasons. As an Indians star in 1980, he had gained national prominence not only for his outstanding play but for removing bottle caps with his teeth. He also inspired a song that included the lyrics: “Cleveland’s rookie of the year/Go, Joe Charboneau.’’
n Perhaps to ease the pain of his demotion to the backwater Charlies, Charboneau spent many of his postgame hours imbibing at Cheers on Capitol and Virginia streets. On at least one occasion, he bought beers for everyone in the bar. Rather than rent an apartment, he lived in the Charlies clubhouse.
n On opening night in the mid-1970s, WCHS Radio sportscaster Ernie Saunders served as master of ceremonies and, upon introducing the playing of the national anthem, quickly learned that, because of technical difficulties, there would be no playing of the anthem. Saunders, a congenial sort, decided to improvise and invited the big crowd to join him in singing the song. But as Saunders began to sing, the crowd chose to remain silent, preferring to listen to his entertainingly off-key rendition.
n Affable Frank Lucchesi, who managed the Charlies in the second half of the 1981 season, earned the affection of the third base Bleacher Bums. On the final home game of the season, a Bum called out to him, inviting him to abandon his third base coaching duties and join the fans in the bleachers. Sure enough, Lucchesi then made the short walk to the bleachers and watched the game from there, sitting and chatting among the Bums.
n Many of those Bleacher Bums enjoyed deriding opposing players and, on Union Carbide nights, were apt to target a player and shout, “You stink worse than Carbide.”
n After an especially difficult loss to the Charlies in the late 1970s, Richmond Braves manager Tommy Aaron, Hank’s kid brother, threw a plate of spaghetti against the clubhouse door. In the final regular-season game of the season against Aaron’s Braves, the crowd of 3,568 cheered their playoff-bound Charlies and heckled Aaron. After the game, Aaron referred to the fans as “hillbillies.”
n As he stood in the third base coaching box in the late 1970s, Charlies manager Jim Beauchamp heard the taunts of the Richmond Braves from their nearby dugout. Having heard enough, the fiery Beauchamp charged into the dugout, making himself available to any player who wished to challenge him. Not surprisingly, he found no takers. After the game, he was asked to explain himself. “They wanted a piece of my ass,’’ he said, “and I was gonna give it to ’em.”
n Beauchamp distinguished himself as an umpire baiter extraordinaire, charging onto the field to confront an offending arbiter and, instead of accompanying his words with up-and-down bobs of the head, jerking his head violently side-to-side, seemingly raising the risk of a neck injury. Talking after the game following one such argument, he said, “My neck hurts.”
n After seeing a Beauchamp tirade, Charlies fans invariably applauded. Not everyone was impressed, however. Toledo Mud Hens manager Jack Cassini told a sportswriter that Beauchamp was “a hot dog.”
n On June 19, 1980, baseball icons Mickey Mantle, Whitey Ford and Eddie Mathews held a press conference at Studio East in Kanawha City, a soup-and-sandwich place across from the ballpark on the current Taco Bell site. Later, they signed autographs at the ballpark and socialized at Muldoon’s, a bar in the Woolworth Building on Capitol Street. There, they signed autographs, mingled with the locals and, in accepting countless free drinks, put a strain on the bar’s inventory.
n Another icon, Hank Aaron, visited Charleston at the invitation of Union Carbide. He held a press conference at Carbide, was a guest at the Charleston Woman’s Club at Virginia and Elizabeth streets and signed autographs at the ballpark. Late in the game, having completed his autograph duties, he escaped the teeming masses by watching the game from the press box.
n Mingo County Little Leaguers, clad in their uniforms, attended a Charlies game at Watt Powell on a Sunday afternoon in the early 1980s and met fellow Mingo Countian Doc Edwards, the Charlies manager, who was born and raised in the coal community of Red Jacket. Edwards signed autographs and spent considerable time with them. “You have to give back,” he said later. Edwards, who was an MLB catcher for parts of four seasons, was named manager of the Cleveland Indians in 1987, becoming the first native West Virginian born in the 20th century to manage in the big leagues.
n When Houston pitcher Oscar Zamora was demoted to the Astros’ Class AAA club in Charleston in 1977, he arrived understandably in a foul mood. Speaking with a teammate, he said, “This is the worst-lookin’ town I’ve ever seen in my life.” Later in the season, having spent several months here, he made a concession. “It’s not so bad,” he said.