Vintage West Virginia: Dave Parker
Charleston Charlies right fielder Dave Parker bangs out the first of his two singles in the first game of a doubleheader against the Pennsylvania Whips at Watt Powell Park on April 29, 1973.

 Gazette-Mail file photo

Treasured moments and silly things that happened at Watt Powell Park from 1971 through 1983, during which the Charleston Charlies were the Class AAA farm clubs of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and Cleveland Indians:

n It was a quiet night at the ballpark in 1971. There was not much of a crowd, and not much was happening. Suddenly, the Tidewater Tides’ John Milner reached third base and began dancing off the bag. From the top step of the Charlies dugout, manager Joe Morgan yelled, “Hey, Milner! Steal home! Wake this place up, for crissakes!”

