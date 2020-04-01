The University of Rio Grande’s national search for a men’s basketball coach ended up taking a circuitous route to where it began, as the school announced the hiring of Ryan Arrowood Tuesday evening.
Arrowood, a former player and assistant coach at Rio, spent the past five seasons as the coach at Teays Valley Christian School, where he compiled a 102-44 record. He replaces Ken French, who was relieved of his duties after 14 seasons following the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign.
“For anybody who plays a sport in college, to come back home is always a dream. For me, this is absolutely a dream come true,” Arrowood said. “I have amazing memories of Rio, not only as a player but as a coach. Now, to be there as the head coach, I couldn’t be more excited.”
Arrowood, a graduate of Hannan in neighboring Mason County in West Virginia, where he was a two-time Class A all-state selection, began his coaching career as an assistant at his alma mater for the 2006-07 season. He took over as head coach of the Wildcats for each of the next two seasons before returning to Rio Grande to serve as an assistant coach and the junior varsity coach from 2009-11.
He spent one season as an assistant coach at now-defunct Mountain State University and three seasons at national high school power Huntington Prep before taking the coaching position of the new national high school program at Teays Valley Christian.
During his tenure with the Lions, Arrowood’s teams posted seven wins over teams ranked in the national Top 25. His squad was ranked as high as No. 23 in the USA Today Super 25 in 2019. Over the course of his coaching career, Arrowood has coached five players who are currently on or who have been on an NBA roster, in addition to three McDonald’s All-Americans.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic brings restrictions for the RedStorm’s new coach.
“The first thing I’m doing is talking to the current players,’’ Arrowood said. “I’ve still got a couple to I need to speak with, but that’s Job 1 right now — finding out who’s with us and then building a relationship with them. In a normal situation, we’d be able to start working on things right away, but we can’t make those one-on-one connections at this point because we’re not on campus. It’s not a perfect situation, but it’s the situation we’ve got.”