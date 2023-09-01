Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

SPRING VALLEY — Curtis Jones’ 75-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter put a bow on Cabell Midland’s 28-20 road win over Spring Valley on Friday night at the Wolves Den.

In a game that started late due to a blown transformer that knocked out power to the stadium lights, the Knights trailed in both the first and third quarters and fought through four turnovers to get the win, much thanks to Jones’ performance in the backfield.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

