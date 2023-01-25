Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

ONA — Share and shoot.

Cabell Midland’s players started to deliver on the pleas from coach Randy Templeton in the second half and pulled away to defeat Hurricane, 54-33, in girls high school basketball Wednesday night at The Castle.

