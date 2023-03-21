HURRICANE — A near-double play turned into the game-winning run for the Cabell Midland baseball team Tuesday night at Lola Meeks Field.
The Knights had loaded the bases with one out with a Jack Eastone single, followed by a walk and a hit batter before Jared Nethercutt walked into the batter's box.
A hopper to the shortstop was flipped to second base for the second out, but Hurricane's Payton Ocheltree's best attempt to stretch out for the ensuing throw to first drew his foot off the bag. Instead of an inning-ending double play, Eastone came in to score the go-ahead run.
Some Hurricane players celebrated, thinking the inning was over and the Redskins had come out of the jam unscathed. Ocheltree was still aware and threw home to punch out Landon Nida, who tried to advance from third, which did end the threat for the Knights, but the damage was done in a 4-3 victory.
"Nethercutt puts the ball in play and we get a run out of it to put us up by one. It doesn't have to always be a hit," Knights coach Tracy Brumfield said after the win. "Put the ball in play and make (Hurricane) make a play on it."
Cabell Midland scored the first two runs of the night, an RBI double from Luke Samuel in the top of the first and Isaac Petitt doubled to score Ray Ray Williams in the third inning to give the visitors a 2-0 lead, which held through four innings.
Damien Witty's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third inning brought Hurricane back within a run, 2-1, but the Redskins left a pair stranded as the inning came to a close when the Knights' Kenyon Collins recorded his fifth strikeout.
Petitt singled in his next plate appearance and a throwing error on Hurricane third baseman Adrik Allie allowed another run to come home for the Knights, which pushed the lead to 3-1.
Hurricane, though, didn't go away quietly.
Aden McCormill entered to pitch for Midland in the fourth inning and walked the first two batters he faced, giving Hurricane's Owen Gress an opportunity he couldn't pass up.
Gress found a gap in the left-center-field grass and his stand-up double brought in two runs to tie the game at 3-3 with nobody out in the bottom of the fifth inning. But he was left stranded on third.
"We had some chances. I mean, Gress hits the double and we had him on second with no outs, and he doesn't score from there," Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin said. "Once we had a tie game there in the fifth and a runner on second with no outs, you've got to find a way to get him home, and we didn't."
That was one of 10 runners left on base for the Redskins in the loss, with at least one stranded in each of the seven innings played.
The game ended with runners on the corners as Hunter McSweeney struck out Jackson Harris to end the game and seal the 4-3 win for Cabell Midland.
CABELL MIDLAND 101 011 0 - 4 8 0
HURRICANE 001 020 0 - 3 5 1
Pitching
Kenyon Collins, McCormill (4), McSweeney (5); Owen Gress
Top Hitters
(Cabell Midland) Petitt 2-4, 2B, RBI; Nethercutt 2-3; Samuel 1-1, 2B, RBI (Hurricane) Witty 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Witty 1-2, RBI