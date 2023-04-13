Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ONA — On Wednesday, both St. Albans and Cabell Midland needed extra innings to decide a winner. On Thursday, things ended early.

After defeating Spring Valley in 10 innings on the previous day, the Knights scored seven runs in the first four innings Thursday to jump -- and stay -- ahead of St. Albans, which had lost in nine innings to Greenbrier East on Wednesday.

Stories you might like

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags