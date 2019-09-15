WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — This weekend was not Viktor Hovland’s first tour around the Old White TPC. It was his first as a professional golfer, and the rookie put together a Sunday performance that did not disappoint.
The former Oklahoma State All-American scorched the course for a 6-under-par final round. That allowed him to rocket up the Military Tribute at the Greenbrier leader board Sunday.
His 12 under for the weekend pushed him into a tie for 10th overall, a much better view from the field than the 39th place in which he started his Sunday.
It was an up-and-down front nine for the Oslo, Norway, native. He carded birdies on Nos. 1, 4 and 7, but bogeyed on No. 3 and No. 5 to fall back to earth.
“I made a few birdies early in the round today,” Hovland said. “But I made a couple of bogeys after some really bad swings. I didn’t really feel like my ball striking was really good this week.”
It got very good on Sunday’s back nine. Hovland stayed bogey-free on those holes and birdied five of them for a furious finish.
This weekend was Hovland’s second this year on the Old White. He and the Cowboys won the Big 12 championship on the course in April. The difference the weather made in the course was evident, he said, adding that it played a little easier this weekend … for the most part.
“The greens were a little firmer and a little faster [this weekend],” Hovland said, “which made it a little trickier, definitely around the greens. If you short-sided yourself when we were here for the Big 12s, you somewhat had a shot of making an up and down.
“But now you’re basically just hitting a bunker shot or chipping to 15 feet and just trying to make par,”
It has been an exciting start to Hovland’s pro career since becoming a professional this summer. Sunday’s finish was his sixth in the top 16 in his last seven PGA Tour events. He played June’s U.S. Open as an amateur before turning pro at the Travelers Championship the next week.
He also tied a record Sunday with his 17th consecutive round in the 60s, matching Bob Estes. While he looks calm and comfortable in his first few pro tournaments, he admits there are some rookie jitters.
“It looks like it, but I’m really nervous out there,” Hovland said. “It takes time to be comfortable. Luckily, I had the chance to play a few PGA Tour events and majors as an amateur. So when I was at that time to turn pro, I was a lot more comfortable to step out there and do what I think I can do.”
•••
There has yet to be a repeat winner of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, formerly the Greenbrier Classic, but last year’s champion Kevin Na turned in a solid performance.
Na put together a final-round 68 to finish tied for 14th with Bud Cauley and Austin Cook. He was one of four past champions to participate this weekend.
Danny Lee, the 2015 champion, finished tied with 10 other golfers in 36th place, while 2011 champ Scott Stallings and 2012 champ Ted Potter Jr. both missed the cut. Inaugural champion Stuart Appleby was scheduled to play but did not make the trip to White Sulphur Springs.
•••
A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier lived up to its name Sunday morning, when 45 new members of the United States Armed Forces were sworn in on the 18th green. The ceremony was led by four-star Gen. Paul Funk, the new commanding officer of the Army Training and Doctrine Command. Funk assumed that role in June.
Funk said Sunday’s scene was the most beautiful where he has ever held the ceremony, but it’s a beautiful thing to watch no matter where it’s held.
“To me, the Army is about family,” he said. “I’ve been raised in it. I don’t know any other life. It’s an amazing event. I see it as a natural evolution to serve.”
•••
Tournament winner Joaquin Niemann was presented with a new version of the Military Tribute at the Greenbrier Trophy. The newest version, designed by Alex Brand and made on The Greenbrier grounds, is a large blue cup rimmed in gold, with the tournament name and an image of the resort’s Spring House etched in white. Red and white alternate at the bottom of the stem.
