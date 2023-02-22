Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — Old Dominion snatched a victory from Marshall.

The Monarchs outrebounded the Thundering Herd 26-9 in the second half to overcome a seven-point deficit and win 66-63 Wednesday night in women’s college basketball in front of 799 spectators at Cam Henderson Center.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

