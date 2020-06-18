Renee Montgomery, one of the most decorated athletes in West Virginia history, has walked away from her WNBA career to focus on social justice reform.
The 33-year-old Montgomery, a 5-foot-7 guard with the Atlanta Dream who would have been entering her 12th pro basketball season, announced her decision Thursday morning with a post on Twitter.
“After much thought,'' she tweeted, “I’ve decided to opt out of the 2020 WNBA season. There's work to be done off the court in so many areas in our community. Social justice reform isn’t going to happen overnight but I do feel that now is the time and Moments equal Momentum. Let's keep it going!''
She later thanked the Dream management and coaching staff for supporting her decision. She becomes the first pro basketball player to opt out of the upcoming season for those reasons. The WNBA is scheduled to have a 22-game season beginning in July in Florida.
Montgomery, who has been active on Twitter during the current coronavirus pandemic, has raised money to help protesters and support the Black Lives Matter movement. She will continue that and do speaking engagements in the Atlanta community and beyond.
"A lot of people are craving sports,'' she told the Hartford Courant, "and craving something to get away from reality, to just be able to go watch a game and get away from it. I’m craving the opposite. I’m craving being a part of the movement and seeing the change.''
It was not immediately known if Montgomery was retiring or simply sitting out the current season. In the past, she has also worked as a game analyst for ESPN.
Montgomery, who is competing on her fourth WNBA team, won league championships in 2015 and 2017 with the Minnesota Lynx. She was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2009 WNBA draft coming out of Connecticut, where she helped the Huskies capture the 2009 NCAA title.
Her best individual season was 2011, when she averaged career highs of 14.6 points and 4.9 assists for the Sun and was selected to play in the WNBA All-Star Game. Montgomery also won the league's Sixth Woman of the Year award in 2012 with the Sun.
In 2005, Montgomery was voted as the West Virginia high school player of the year when she competed at South Charleston. She won three state titles in high school, two at South Charleston (2003-04) and one at Capital (2002), where she joined with another future WNBA standout, Alexis Hornbuckle, to help change the face of girls basketball in the state.
Montgomery did not immediately return a call to the Gazette-Mail requesting an interview.