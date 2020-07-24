CINCINNATI — The signing of expensive free agents Mike Moustakas and Nick Castellanos looks good for the Cincinnati Reds.
Both sluggers came up big Friday in the early innings on opening day victory against the Detroit Tigers Friday at near-empty Great American Ball Park.
Both contributed in the first inning when Cincinnati took a 2-0 lead. Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd, making his first Opening Day start, walked Philip Ervin to start the bottom of the first. Joey Votto singled to right, then Boyd hit Eugenio Suarez and Castellanos to force in a run. Moustakas followed with a flair that dropped in front of right fielder Cameron Maybin to score Votto. Boyd, though, worked out of the jam without suffering further more damage.
Castellanos doubled to left-center with one out in the third inning, then scored when Moustakas followed with a single to make it 3-0.
Detroit pulled within 3-1 when C.J. Cron hit a 93 mph fastball 447 feet into the upper deck in left off Reds starter Sonny Gray, whose strikeout of Austin Romine in the fifth inning was the 1,000th of his career.
Joey Votto pushed the Reds’ lead to 4-1 with a homer to right in the bottom of the fifth.
SCHEBLER TRADED: The Reds traded outfielder Scott Schebler to the Atlanta Braves for cash on Friday.
The Reds designated Schebler for assignment on Sunday, giving them 10 days to trade or release him if he didn’t pass through waivers. Apparently more than one team claimed Schebler, leading to the deal with Atlanta.
Schebler came to Cincinnati in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. In 2017, he hit 30 home runs, drove in 67 and batted .233, with a .307 on base percentage, while slugging .484. In 2018, Schebler, 28, homered 17 times, drove in 49 runs and slashed .255/.337/.439.
Last season, though, he appeared in just 30 games and had 95 at bats with two home runs, seven RBIs and a .123/.253/.222 slash line.
DeSCLAFANI to IL: The Reds placed starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani on the 10-day disabled list because of a “mild right teres major strain” — in other words, a shoulder muscle injury.
Because the move is retroactive to Monday, DeScalafani is expected to miss only one start. Tayler Mahle is the most likely candidate to start in DeSclafani’s place.
OBSERVANCE: Most players from the Reds and Tigers knelt together on the field before the game and observed a moment of silence in solidarity for racial and social justice. Most stood for the playing of the Star Spangled Banner.