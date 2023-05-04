It's been a long while since Spring Valley was at the top of the heap in the Mountain State Athletic Conference, but the wait is over for Timberwolves fans.
Grant Stratton and Branson McCloud held top-seeded Hurricane to three hits and nearly recorded a shutout Thursday night as Spring Valley scratched out a 2-1 victory in the MSAC Tournament title game at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.
It marks the first conference championship for the Wolves since 2001 and denied another plaque to the seven-time MSAC champion Redskins (20-7), who also won the Class AAA state crown last year at GoMart Ballpark.
"We haven't won this since 2001,'' Spring Valley coach Austin Pratt said, "and it should give us some motivation and realize we can beat anybody. Hurricane's at the top every year, so it's a huge win for us.
"We still have a tough sectional and a tough regional, and hopefully we can get here [for the state tournament] and compete the same way we did today.''
Spring Valley (20-7) boarded a run in the top of the third on a double steal -- an indication of what kind of game it was going to be -- and clung to that lead until the seventh.
In the top of the seventh, the Wolves' Garrett Wagoner led off with a ringing triple and came home when catcher Jamison Smith followed with a single, giving Spring Valley a precious insurance run and a 2-0 lead.
"It was huge,'' Pratt said. "That kid [Smith] is a veteran kid and he makes our pitchers look good. He got up there and took care of business with his bat.''
As it turned out, the Wolves needed that run because Hurricane finally broke through in the home half of the seventh. Evan Stover walked, stole second and scored on Damian Witty's two-out single.
McCloud ended that threat and wrapped up the game by getting a strikeout -- his sixth in three innings of relief and the 10th K of the game for the Wolves. Stratton fanned four in his four innings. They combined for five walks.
The order of the day was small ball, as the Wolves managed just four hits -- only one through the first six innings against Payton Ocheltree and Dylan Bell -- and Hurricane had three. There were nine stolen bases, five by the Skins, some sacrifices and advancement by increments.
Pratt said he knew it was going to be that kind of game.
"With the defense Hurricane plays,'' he said, "and the pitchers they have -- and our pitchers that we threw today -- I figured it was going to be a low-scoring game.
"Credit Stratton and McCloud. Hurricane swings it. They swing it well and they've hit those guys before, so I'm proud of them, competing on the big stage and holding them down. It's tough to hold them to one run. Not many teams that can do that. These two guys are Division I pitchers and they showed it today.''
Spring Valley's initial run came on a double steal in the third. With runners at first and third with two outs, Grant Shumaker broke from first and got in a rundown long enough for Ethan Fraley to score from third.
Hurricane also managed to get runners into prime position, but stranded eight -- three of them on third base and three more at second.
"I thought our guys early on had some shots with a couple runners on,'' Redskins coach Brian Sutphin said. "We just couldn't put anything together. A lot of that was that they pitched the ball well, and made plays when they had to.
"There are some pretty good arms out there. Both of their kids we've seen before, and both that they threw tonight are good pitchers. They've got a bunch of good pitchers, and we do as well. But at some point, guys have got to step up with runners on base. We scored in the last inning because we got a two-out hit.''
Hurricane was nearly shut out for just the second time this season. The Redskins fell 1-0 to Morgantown earlier this year. Spring Valley stranded seven runners, including four at third base.
All seven of Hurricane's MSAC titles have come since 2007. The Redskins also won both their previous matchups with the Wolves this season, 7-1 and 6-4.
"We'll regroup and get ready for next week,'' Sutphin said of impending sectional tournament play.
Spring Valley 2, Hurricane 1
Spring Valley;001;000;1;--;2;4;4
Hurricane;000;000;1;--;1;3;1
Stratton, McCloud (5) and Smith; Ocheltree, Bell (6) and Johnson; Top hitters -- SV: Wagoner triple; Smith RBI; Hurricane: Witty RBI