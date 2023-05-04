Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It's been a long while since Spring Valley was at the top of the heap in the Mountain State Athletic Conference, but the wait is over for Timberwolves fans.

Grant Stratton and Branson McCloud held top-seeded Hurricane to three hits and nearly recorded a shutout Thursday night as Spring Valley scratched out a 2-1 victory in the MSAC Tournament title game at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.

