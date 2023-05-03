Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Spring Valley junior center fielder Grant Stratton didn't want to go to extra innings on Wednesday.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh and the game knotted at two, Stratton hit a bases-loaded, walk-off single to send Spring Valley over Cabell Midland 3-2 in a Mountain State Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal at GoMart Ballpark.

