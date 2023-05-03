George Washington starting pitcher Bryson Hoff had his way with Hurricane hitters during the first six innings of Wednesday’s Mountain State Athletic Conference baseball tournament semifinal at GoMart Ballpark.
The right-hander allowed no runs on one hit in the first six frames and George Washington gave him three runs of support in that time to take a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh.
Hurricane, however, didn’t roll over.
Hurricane got to Hoff late, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game. Caden Johnson ended it with a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the 10th to give Hurricane a 4-3 victory in 10 innings.
Hurricane (20-6) advances to Thursday’s MSAC championship game against either Spring Valley or Cabell Midland. That semifinal was played after the conclusion of the George Washington-Hurricane semifinal and results were not available at press time.
Hoff went eight innings, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out nine batters.
Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin gave credit to Hoff for a well-pitched game.
“He pitched a heck of a game,” Sutphin said. “We hit some balls early that they made some plays on. We couldn’t get anything going. Then there in the seventh, we fought and got him to his pitch limit. I was proud of our guys.”
Hurricane starting pitcher Owen Gress threw a gritty six innings, allowing three runs on four hits. He was relieved by Weston Smith in the seventh and Smith pitched four innings of scoreless ball.
After scoring a run in the top of the first, the Patriots loaded the bases with one out in the sixth. A ground ball to the shortstop could have started an inning-ending double play, but an errant throw got by the first baseman, allowing two runs to score to give GW a 3-0 lead.
Gress walked three batters in the top of the sixth, aiding in George Washington scoring two runs on no hits.
“Owen didn’t have his best stuff, but he kept fighting,” Sutphin said. “Then Weston came in and threw a great game. Our guys believed in each other and that was evident in the end.”
With Hoff dealing, three runs seemed like a tall task for Hurricane in the bottom of the seventh.
Jayden Lester, however, led the frame off with a walk. Braden Swan then doubled to put runners on second and third with no outs. That set the table for Dylan Bell, who hit a two-run single, making the score 3-2.
With two outs in the frame, Evan Stover’s sacrifice fly tied the game at 3.
Both teams went scoreless in the eighth and the ninth.
After Smith kept GW (16-7) off the board in the top of the 10th, Damian Witty drew a walk with one out and reached second on an errant pickoff throw that went into right field.
That set the table for Johnson, who hit a ringing double over the center fielder’s head. Witty strolled to the plate to give Hurricane a 4-3 victory.
“You could see there he was fighting balls and really having a good at-bat,” Sutphin said of Johnson’s 10th-inning at-bat. “He finally got a ball that looked like the middle of the plate and he hit it really hard.”
George Washington committed five errors and coach Mike Davis said his team has to eliminate those mistakes come postseason.
“You can’t make mistakes against really good teams,” Davis said. “Young mistakes is what we’re making, and you can’t use that excuse anymore. We have to play clean baseball. On the flip side of it, I think we proved we’re right there with the best in the state. We just didn’t get it done there. We ran out of gas at the end.”
George Washington tallied eight hits to Hurricane’s four.