HUNTINGTON — “Mercury Rising” was a 1998 action film starring Bruce Willis, but also was the reason for postponing high school football workouts Thursday.
The Mountain State Athletic Conference scrapped its 7 on 7 scrimmages scheduled for Thursday because of excessive heat.
This week, temperatures have climbed to near 100 degrees, with a heat index of 108. Heat index is a measure indicating the level of discomfort the average person is thought to experience as a result of the combined effects of air temperature and humidity.
Discomfort, however, wasn’t the concern. Safety was.
“Several factors went into making the final decision, but none more important than talking to all those that are involved — coaches and administrators,” MSAC Commissioner Jim Hamric said. “I sought out, and had, lots of help. It would have been dangerous, not only for the players, but the coaches, officials, parents and grandparents. Everyone involved would have been at risk.”
The temperature of the artificial turf at Huntington High’s Bob Sang Stadium reached more than 120 degrees Tuesday. Hamric said medical personnel said that wasn’t safe.
“Trainers at our schools also have a big say in how we approach these situations,” Hamric said. “It’s not like it used to be where the coach had to make all those types of decisions.”
Highlanders coach Billy Seals said he agreed with the decision to postpone the 7 on 7, a passing-only event.
“Our main focus is the safety of all our student-athletes,” Seals said.
Hamric said the MSAC’s 10 teams will convene for a 7 on 7 workout at noon Saturday at Riverside High School. Teams will be seeded according to the 2021 final standings, meaning Huntington High will be No. 1, followed by Cabell Midland, Spring Valley, George Washington, Hurricane, South Charleston, Parkersburg, Riverside, St. Albans and Capital. Hamric said a quarterback challenge is slated for 10 a.m.
The tournament will be double elimination. No. 7 Parkersburg will play No. 10 Capital at noon, with the winner meeting Huntington High at 1 p.m. Also at noon, No. 8 Riverside plays No. 9 St. Albans, with the winner taking on Cabell Midland at 1 p.m.
At 12:30 p.m., No. 6 George Washington plays No. 5 Hurricane, and No. 3 Spring Valley goes against No. 6 South Charleston.
A junior varsity 7 on 7 tournament is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday at St. Albans.