Wednesday's first two MSAC Tournament softball quarterfinals were played at the same time on fields that were side-by-side, but they couldn't have looked much different.

George Washington used a late rally to defeat Hurricane 9-4 in a game that featured one tie and three lead changes, while St. Albans scored nine runs in the first inning and never trailed, defeating Parkersburg 17-10 at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.

