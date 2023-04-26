Wednesday's first two MSAC Tournament softball quarterfinals were played at the same time on fields that were side-by-side, but they couldn't have looked much different.
George Washington used a late rally to defeat Hurricane 9-4 in a game that featured one tie and three lead changes, while St. Albans scored nine runs in the first inning and never trailed, defeating Parkersburg 17-10 at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
The Patriots saved their best for last, plating six runs in the final inning to defeat Hurricane 9-4 Tuesday afternoon.
GW's Alexis Adkins pitched a complete game and hit in three runs for the Patriots, who advance to Wednesday's semifinal round.
Adkins doubled in the first inning, singled in the fifth and reached safely on an error in the seventh that kick-started the Patriots' rally and helped them retake the lead late.
After Kensy Thomas and Nat Tomblin reached on singles to lead off the frame, they each advanced on a sacrifice bunt from Addie Armstrong and scored on a throwing error by the Hurricane third baseman on a bunt single by Adkins.
"I called a bunt and nobody expected us to call a bunt with my biggest stick at the plate," GW coach Stacey Hobbs II said of Adkins' final at-bat. "She got that bunt down, pitched her butt off and I'm tickled to death."
Those were the first two runs to come across in the top of the seventh, then Karalyne Wade tripled with the bases loaded to plate three more runs, bringing the score to 8-4. Ballard capped the scoring with an RBI single to plate Wade.
GW led 2-0 after the first inning, but Hurricane's Alex Anderson tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning with a two-run homer after Jaden Jones reached safely in the previous at-bat.
GW's Adkins came through again in the next frame and put her team in front once again with an RBI single.
The Patriots led 3-2 after five innings but Hurricane made a late push, scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth to take a 4-3 lead. Anderson got her second hit of the day, a double that Jones came around to score on. Katelyn Hopkins singled in the next at-bat to score Anderson.
"I think we just got a little tight," Hurricane coach Meghan Stevens said. "We've just kind of had that sometimes this season where we just don't execute, so we're going to work on that and bounce back in sectionals next week."
St. Albans 17, Parkersburg 10
In what both coaches said felt like a marathon, St. Albans jumped out to an early lead and hung on to win, despite a gritty comeback attempt from the Big Reds.
The first four batters that came to the plate in the top of the first inning ultimately came around to score for the Red Dragons as they worked against a pitching staff that didn't include standout Tayven Stephenson, who still played but didn't throw after being hit with a ball against Lincoln County on Monday, coach Christian Watts said.
Still, the Red Dragons found a way to bounce back, answering Parkersburg's four runs with nine of their own in the bottom of the first inning, and then never trailed again.
"We played them last week and got them 17-2 and we did everything right that game. We executed, and the game reflected it," Watts said of their previous matchup.
Wednesday's contest wasn't as clean, and despite St. Albans jumping out to a 14-5 lead after the second inning, the Big Reds hung around and scored five of the next seven runs to keep things competitive.
"With the young team we've got, I'd say this is the first time some of these kids have ever stepped foot in this park," Parkersburg coach Jason Roberts said. "There were some nerves at first, we dropped a couple balls, let a few go by and had some bad at-bats, but they hung in there and we made it seven innings, and that was the goal."
The Red Dragons plated their final run in the bottom of the fifth inning to set the final score of 17-10 and will advance to Thursday's semifinal round.