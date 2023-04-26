Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The last Brooklyn to hit this well might have been the Dodgers in the 1955 World Series.

Brooklyn Osburn went 4 for 4 with a home run, two triples, a single and four runs batted in Wednesday to lead Spring Valley to a 14-0 victory over Huntington High in the Mountain State Athletic Conference high school softball tournament at Little Creek Park.

Stories you might like

Tags