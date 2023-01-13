Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WINFIELD -- Virgil Myers scored only four points Friday night, but they sure came at the right time for unbeaten Ripley.

Myers, a junior guard, came up with a key steal and basket with 1:22 left and later knocked down a pair of clutch free throws to help ice a 49-46 victory against Winfield in a matchup of top-10 Class AAA teams.