WINFIELD -- Virgil Myers scored only four points Friday night, but they sure came at the right time for unbeaten Ripley.
Myers, a junior guard, came up with a key steal and basket with 1:22 left and later knocked down a pair of clutch free throws to help ice a 49-46 victory against Winfield in a matchup of top-10 Class AAA teams.
Ripley, ranked No. 3 in the state media poll, pushed its record to 10-0. It's just the second time in program history the Vikings have started the season that way, according to coach Derek Mullins -- joining their 15-0 start in 1964.
But the Vikings, who led virtually the entire game, certainly did it the hard way Friday -- going 1 of 7 shooting in the final quarter and committing four of their 11 turnovers. Myers scored all four of his team's points in the fourth period.
"The guys just fought,'' Mullins said. "We've been talking a lot this year about how we handle adversity. Last year, we didn't really handle adversity very well. We've got a bunch of juniors and seniors who have been handling it a lot better, especially in these tight games we've been in this year.
"So we've been in these type situations and know how to handle it. Things didn't go our way tonight and we still found a way to battle through it. The maturity level of these guys keeps building and building.''
Winfield (6-5), ranked eighth in AAA, trailed by 13 points late in the third quarter and was down 45-35 entering the final period, but clawed back into contention in an unconventional way.
The Generals tallied the first seven points of the fourth quarter, with Toby Laughery rebounding home his own miss with 4:34 left to make it 45-42. Then over the next span of 3:12, no one did anything constructive with the ball as the teams combined for eight straight turnovers. Winfield got possession with 1:36 left, still down 45-42.
That's when Myers stepped in and swiped the ball in the backcourt and sailed in for a layup to make it 47-42. After Ross Musick netted two free throws to bring Winfield within 47-44 with 1:08 to go, Ripley missed a 1 and 1 and Tanner Laughery scored with 17 seconds left to bring the Generals within a point.
Myers stepped to the line and sank a pair of his own to bump the lead back to 49-46 at the 12-second mark. The Generals misfired on a 3 on their next possession and got a reprieve when Myers missed a 1 and 1 and they rebounded with 1.3 seconds to go. However, Ripley's 6-foot-11 Luke Johnson deflected the inbound pass near midcourt and time expired as the ball sailed out of bounds.
Johnson, who entered the game averaging 21.3 points and 10.9 rebounds, was limited to nine points and six rebounds as he missed more than an entire quarter with foul problems. Brady Anderson, a 6-4 junior, excelled in the low post in Johnson's absence, scoring 11 of his 13 points in the first half and also grabbing six rebounds.
"Our starting lineup is two bigs and three guards,'' Mullins said, "and when Luke went out, we had four guards and one big, with Brady down low. [The bench players] contributed really well. They know what we expect out of them when they come in the ball game, and we had a seven-point lead at halftime and found a way to win.''
Isaiah Casto had all 10 of his points in the first half for Ripley, most of them on quick drives to the basket. Cade Goode went 3 of 4 from 3-point range to add nine points for the Vikings.
Cody Griffith led Winfield with 15 points, including three 3s. Brothers Tanner and Toby Laughery each scored eight points, as did Musick. Toby Laughery collected a team-high six rebounds, but the Vikings owned a 29-22 edge off the boards.
Generals coach Travis Tarr was encouraged by his team's second-half resolve, but realizes it has to be more efficient on offense, especially at crunch time. Winfield had five of its 11 turnovers in the fourth quarter, including four straight in that one back-and-forth stretch of miscues.
"It comes down to execution,'' Tarr said. "It's something we harped on all week. We can't beat ourselves. They're too good a team and we've got to execute. We've got to take care of the basketball when it comes down the stretch like that.
"We had to ugly the game up a little bit and make the entries a little harder to Johnson and Anderson, and our guards did that. They really came out and competed. But at the end of the night, when it came to execution time and that three-to-four-minute spot, we've got to get cleaner with the ball.''
Johnson's looming presence under the basket also affected the shots Winfield didn't take as they passed up several chances in the low post.
"I think in the first quarter, the first half, our bigs were pretty intimidated,'' Tarr said. "Instead of just going up with the basketball, which we worked on and always work on, we didn't do it.
"In the second half, we started to see our guys engage [Johnson]. We're not a smaller team, and that's what I keep telling these guys. It's not like we're out here 5-9. We're 6-4 and 6-3, solid guys. We've got to learn to play that way for 32 minutes of basketball, but we're struggling with it now.''
Ripley 49, Winfield 46
Ripley;20;10;15;4;--;49
Winfield;11;12;12;11;--;46
Ripley (10-0)
Johnson 4-10 0-0 9, I.Casto 5-8 0-0 10, Myers 1-3 2-4 4, Anderson 6-12 1-1 13, Goode 3-8 0-0 9, D.Casto 1-2 0-2 2, Hedrick 1-1 0-0 2, totals 21-44 3-7 49
Winfield (6-5)
Griffith 5-10 2-3 15, Rice 2-6 0-0 5, Ta.Laughery 4-6 0-0 8, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Musick 2-11 2-2 8, To.Laugherty 4-7 0-2 8, Dillard 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, totals 18-43 4-7 46
3-point shooting: Ripley 4-7 (Johnson 1-1, Myers 0-2, Goode 3-4), Winfield 6-18 (Griffith 3-6, Rice 1-3, Miller 0-2, Musick 2-7)