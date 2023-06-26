Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sportswriters spend plenty of time writing about others’ awards. Luke Creasy collected his own hardware on Monday.

HD Media’s beat reporter for Marshall University sports was named West Virginia’s Sportswriter of the Year for 2022 by the National Sports Media Association in January. Creasy was honored Monday at the 63rd NSMA Awards Weekend and National Convention.

Stories you might like

Tags