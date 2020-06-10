HUNTINGTON — The Cincinnati Reds selected a power-hitting high school outfielder with their first pick in the Major League Baseball draft Wednesday night.
Austin Hendrick, a 6-foot, 195-pound outfielder from West Allegheny High School in Imperial, Pennsylvania, went 12th overall to the Reds. Hendrick is regarded by many as the premier power-hitting high schooler in the draft, having hit a ball out of Wrigley Field in the Under Armor High School All-American Game.
Baseball America wrote that Hendrick possesses the best pure bat speed in the class and owns light-tower power, making him the best power-hit combination in the high school ranks. As with most power hitters, he has some swing and miss concerns.
MLB.com writers wrote that no high school hitter in the draft possesses more upside.
Baseball America rated Hendrick, likely a right fielder, the ninth-best prospect in the draft. The Mississippi State commit is expected to sign.
The Pittsburgh Pirates selected New Mexico State shortstop Nick Gonzales with the seventh overall pick. Baseball America rated Gonzales the fifth-best player available.
Gonzales put up a .432/.532/.773 batting line in his sophomore year and earned All-America honors. While New Mexico State plays in an extreme hitter’s environment, Gonzales also performed well on the road and in the Cape Cod summer league, cementing his status as a premier bat.
As expected, the Detroit Tigers chose Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson with the first overall pick. Torkelson was a consensus No. 1 by major publications that cover the draft.
Here is the list of first-round picks through press time Wednesday night.
1. Detroit Tigers: Spencer Torkelson, 1b, Arizona State
2. Baltimore Orioles: Heston Kjerstad, of, Arkansas
3. Miami Marlins: Max Meyer, p, Minnesota
4. Kansas City Royals: Asa Lacy, p, Texas A&M
5. Toronto Blue Jays: Austin Martin, ss, Vanderbilt
6. Seattle Mariners: Emerson Hancock, p, Georgia
7. Pittsburgh Pirates: Nick Gonzales, ss, New Mexico State
8. San Diego Padres: Robert Hassell III, of, Independence HS (Tenn.)
9. Colorado Rockies: Zac Veen, of, Spruce Creek (Fla.) HS
10. Los Angeles Angels: Reid Detmers, p, Louisville
11. Chicago White Sox: Garrett Crochet, p, Tennessee
12. Cincinnati Reds: Austin Hendrick, of, West Allegheny (Pa.) HS
13. San Francisco Giants: Patrick Bailey, c, North Carolina State
14. Texas Rangers: Justin Foscue, 2b, Mississippi State
15. Philadelphia Phillies: Mick Abel, p, Jesuit HS (Ore.)
16. Chicago Cubs: Ed Howard, ss, Mount Carmel HS (Ill.)
17. Boston Red Sox: Nick Yorke, 2b, Archbishop Mitty HS (Calif.)
18. Arizona Diamondbacks: Jarvis Bryce, p, Duke
19. New York Mets: Pete Crow-Armstrong, of, Harvard-Westlake HS (Calif.)
20. Milwaukee Brewers: Garrett Mitchell, of, UCLA
21. St. Louis Cardinals: Jordan Walker, 3b, Decatur HS (Ga.)
22. Washington Nationals: Cade Cavalli, p, Oklahoma
23. Cleveland Indians: Carson Tucker, ss, Mountain Pointe HS (Ariz.)
24. Tampa Bay Rays: Nick Bitsko, p, Central Bucks HS (Pa.)
25. Atlanta Braves: Jared Shuster, p, Wake Forest
26. Oakland Athletics: Tyler Soderstrom, c, Turlock HS (Calif.)
27. Minnesota Twins: Aaron Sabato, 1b, North Carolina
28. New York Yankees: Austin Wells, c, Arizona
29. Los Angeles Dodgers: Bobby Miller, p, Louisville
The draft continues with rounds two through five Thursday.