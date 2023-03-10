Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The seventh-seeded University of Charleston women’s basketball team scored the final four points of its NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Tournament opener to secure a 69-65 defeat of No. 2 Gannon (Pennsylvania) on Friday at Glenville State’s Waco Center.

Markyia McCormick tallied the tiebreaking bucket and Dakota Reeves sealed it with a steal and two free throws for the Golden Eagles (24-8), who advance to the regional semifinals against West Chester (Pennsylvania) on Saturday at 5 p.m.

