The seventh-seeded University of Charleston women’s basketball team scored the final four points of its NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Tournament opener to secure a 69-65 defeat of No. 2 Gannon (Pennsylvania) on Friday at Glenville State’s Waco Center.
Markyia McCormick tallied the tiebreaking bucket and Dakota Reeves sealed it with a steal and two free throws for the Golden Eagles (24-8), who advance to the regional semifinals against West Chester (Pennsylvania) on Saturday at 5 p.m.
McCormick scored 27 points and Reeves netted 10 for Charleston, which outscored the Golden Knights (29-5) 24-11 in the second quarter to open a seven-point lead at intermission before letting it all slip in the fourth quarter — and regaining it on the shoulders of McCormick, who made 11 field goals and three treys.
Samantha Pirosko scored 23 points, Bri Claxon dropped in 17 and Delaney Dogan netted 10 for Gannon.
GLENVILLE STATE 84, ELIZABETH CITY STATE (N.C.) 60: The defending national champion and top-seeded Pioneers trailed by three after one quarter and led just 34-30 at halftime before blowing it open with a 50-30 advantage in the second half.
Mickayla Perdue scored 23 points, Breanna Campbell added 22 and Hya Haywood delivered 13 for tournament host Glenville State (30-2).