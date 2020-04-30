HUNTINGTON — In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel (PROP) is delaying rules changes in five separate sports in an effort to save money for its members.
On Thursday, the PROP announced that proposed rules changes for baseball, men’s basketball, men’s lacrosse, softball and swimming and diving have been pushed back so as not to further burden member institutions who are already trying to financially navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the most notable changes comes in men’s basketball, where the 3-point line was scheduled to move back for Division II and III.
The line was slated to move to the international line, which is 22 feet, 13/4 inches, but that change will now not take place until the 2021-22 season.
The move back to the international line took place prior to the 2019-20 season for Division I.
In baseball, Divisions II and III were also scheduled to start regular-season bat barrel compression testing in spring 2021 — a rule that was also in place for Division I baseball programs in 2020. Now, Divisions II and III will not start such testing until the 2022 season.
In softball, bat barrel compression testing for Division I competition was scheduled to start with the 2021 season, but that has also been pushed back to the 2022 campaign when all divisions — I, II and III — will start the compression testing.
In swimming and diving, rules regarding the numbers of required officials (two) for dual, double-dual, triangular and quadrangular regular-season meets and the number of required officials (four) for invitational and championship meets at the Division II and Division III level have been pushed back from 2020-21 to 2021-22.
In men’s lacrosse, teams in all three divisions — I, II and III — were going to be required to have two visible shot clocks with ability to rest them to different times in time for the 2021 season, but now, that requirement is not mandatory until 2022.