The University of Charleston’s women’s basketball team finally ran out of tournament magic on Saturday evening.

Fresh off knocking No. 2-seeded Gannon (Pennsylvania) from the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Tournament on Friday, and after a run to the Mountain East Conference Tournament final the week before, the seventh-seeded Golden Eagles slipped to West Chester (Pennsylvania), 73-60, on Saturday in the region semifinals at Glenville State’s Waco Center.