The University of Charleston’s women’s basketball team finally ran out of tournament magic on Saturday evening.
Fresh off knocking No. 2-seeded Gannon (Pennsylvania) from the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Tournament on Friday, and after a run to the Mountain East Conference Tournament final the week before, the seventh-seeded Golden Eagles slipped to West Chester (Pennsylvania), 73-60, on Saturday in the region semifinals at Glenville State’s Waco Center.
The Rams led the Golden Eagles 20-15 after one quarter and added chunks to the margin over the next two frames. By the end of the third period, West Chester had its biggest lead of 19 points, at 59-40.
Markyia McCormick and Dakota Reeves scored 18 points apiece for Charleston (24-9). Trinity Palacio pitched in 13. Reeves splashed in six treys.
Forward Anna McTamney and center Michelle Kozicki both produced frontcourt double-doubles for West Chester (24-8), which started three forwards, a center and one guard – and capitalized to the tune of a 41-26 edge on the glass and a 36-8 advantage in points in the paint against the Golden Eagles, who started three guards and two forwards.
McTamney netted 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Kozicki grabbed 15 markers and 10 boards.
Leah Johnson chipped in 13 points and Emily McAteer added 11 for the Rams.
West Chester advances to Monday’s region final against the winner of the late game between Glenville State and Shippensburg.