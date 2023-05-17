Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

University of Charleston players celebrate with Kyle West (left) after he hit a home run in the first inning of their game against West Liberty Wednesday.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Fresh off its fourth Mountain East Conference Tournament title in five years, the University of Charleston baseball team is going after more hardware this week.

The Golden Eagles open play in the NCAA Tournament Atlantic Regional against West Chester on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Cooper Park in Millersville, Pennsylvania.

