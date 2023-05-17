Fresh off its fourth Mountain East Conference Tournament title in five years, the University of Charleston baseball team is going after more hardware this week.
The Golden Eagles open play in the NCAA Tournament Atlantic Regional against West Chester on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Cooper Park in Millersville, Pennsylvania.
Charleston (43-10) lost a seven-run lead in a stunning 11-8 setback to West Liberty in its first game in the MEC Tournament on May 10 at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston, and then outscored its next four opponents by an aggregate of 66-24 to battle back out of the losers bracket to claim the conference crown.
West Chester (31-18) is coming off a run to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tournament final, in which the Golden Rams were run-ruled by Seton Hill.
John DeMucci leads five West Chester hitters whose batting average is above .300. He’s hitting .360, with 38 runs and 33 RBIs. Joe Kaleck hits .324 and has driven in 49 runs while scoring 43 and rapping 15 doubles.
Julian Costa sports a 3.34 ERA for the Golden Rams. He’s 5-2, with eight starts, five saves and 65 strikeouts. Joe Sperone (3.93 ERA, 7-4 record, 75 2/3 innings, 47 strikeouts) and David Ferguson (4.00 ERA, 7-3 record, 74 1/3 frames, 56 punchouts) are West Chester’s other regular starters.
Kyle West paces Charleston’s offensive attack. He’s hitting .402, with a 1.447 OPS, 72 runs scored, 22 home runs, 20 doubles and 60 RBIs. Giano Zuccaro is batting .377 with an OPS of 1.140, 46 RBIs, seven round-trippers and 50 runs scored. He’s scored 50 runs.
Tyler Dellerman (.366, 1.247 OPS, 17 homers, 63 RBIs, 63 runs), Andre Martinez (.361, 56 runs, 57 RBIs) and Clay Hale (.359, 10 homers, 45 RBIs) also help comprise a fearsome Golden Eagles lineup.
Following Thursday morning’s opener, the loser of that game meets host Millersville (40-8), the regional’s top seed.
Bren Taylor’s .415 average, 1.116 OPS, 43 RBIs and 51 runs paces the Marauders offense. Jimmy Losh (.354) and Thomas Caufield (.343, 1.060 OPS, 41 runs, 46 RBIs) also stand out.
On the hill, Millersville’s Carson Kulina has a 2.03 ERA, 7-1 record, 1.09 WHIP, 57 2/3 innings and 59 strikeouts.
The Marauders are playing in their 10th consecutive regional tournament.
The winners of Thursday’s two games meet on Friday at 1 p.m. and again on Saturday at 11 a.m., to be followed by an if-necessary game.
Charleston’s softball team also resumes postseason play today in the Keystone State. The Golden Eagles are at East Stroudsburg for an NCAA Division II Tournament best-of-three super regional. The series opens Thursday at 2 p.m. at Creekview Park in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.