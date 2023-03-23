West Liberty was outpaced by an 11-point margin in the second half on Thursday.
The Hilltoppers were so far ahead at halftime, it didn’t matter.
West Liberty advanced to its second NCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament championship game in program history with an 87-82 victory over Black Hills State (South Dakota) in the national semifinals in the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, on Thursday afternoon.
The Hilltoppers (33-3) led 17-15 midway through the first half before an 11-3 flurry over the next two minutes extended their edge to double digits, and Malik McKinney’s bucket with 4 seconds to go in the half expanded the West Liberty lead to 47-31 at intermission.
The third-seeded Yellow Jackets, down 80-69 with 3:39 remaining in regulation, used a 13-5 spurt to get within 85-82 on two PJ Hayes free throws with 4 seconds left, but McKinney was fouled one second later and made two charity tosses to set the final score.
McKinney and Bryce Butler each scored 16 points for the second-seeded Hilltoppers, who last made the championship game in 2014. Chaz Hinds netted 14 points and Steve Cannady dropped in 13.
Joel Scott collected 30 points and 13 rebounds for Black Hills State (29-6). Hayes scored 17 points, Jaeton Hackley added 11 and Sindou Cisse tallied 10.
The Yellow Jackets outrebounded the Hilltoppers 45-36, but Black Hills State committed 12 turnovers to just five for West Liberty. The Hilltoppers were 46.5% from the field (32 for 66), compensating for a 55.2% showing at the foul line (16 for 29).
West Liberty will seek its first national title at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Ford Center as it takes on No. 1 seed Nova Southeastern, which defeated Cal State San Bernardino 94-87 in the other semifinal Thursday.