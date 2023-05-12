The hill to climb was high, but the Golden Eagles enjoyed the view from the top.
The University of Charleston softball team twice fought off elimination on its home turf in the NCAA Division II softball Atlantic Regional with wins over Davis & Elkins and Kutztown on Friday to work its way up into the regional final from the losers bracket.
UC (42-10) now faces Shippensburg (34-18) on Saturday and must win back-to-back games in order to advance to the super regionals. The Raiders, who have not yet lost in the tournament, need only a single win.
"These kids do not have any quit in them. I'm so proud of them," Charleston coach Michelle Frew said. "People think we're down, and we just keep pushing back."
That statement was particularly true in the second game of the day, a 6-3 win over Kutztown, which had defeated UC 2-0 one day earlier. Golden Bears coach Judy Lawes said the momentum of Charleston's first win of the day, plus the hometown crowd, likely played in the Golden Eagles' favor as they came from behind late.
The lead changed twice between Kutztown and Charleston, once in the third inning when the Golden Bears went from down a run to build a 3-1 lead, then again in the fifth, when UC stormed ahead 6-3.
Charleston got the first run on the board when Morgan Hoppe singled to score Raegan West, who had done the same to lead off the inning. It broke a streak of seven scoreless innings for the Golden Eagles, who hadn't plated a run since the opening inning of a 4-0 win over Davis & Elkins to avoid elimination earlier in the day.
But the one-run lead was short-lived as Kutztown fought back and used four hits to bring three runs across in the bottom of the third inning.
Brianna Hughes led off with a double and scored on Haley Gravish's two-base knock. The lineup flipped to the top of the order and Brianna Stocklin reached on a single and came around to score with Gravish on Kate Ostaszewski's single to make it 3-1.
But as big as the third inning was for Kutztown, Charleston nullified it in the top of the fifth.
Facing the same pitcher that shut them out on the previous day, the Golden Eagles made it right against her when it mattered the most, plating five runs on four hits to put themselves in the driver's seat.
"My No. 1 pitcher, we brought her back into the game, and maybe she was getting worn out," Lawes said, "but we felt like we had to go out dancing with the one who brought us there."
UC's Bella Andujar brought Charleston within a run on an RBI single, but West and Brionna Bowman provided the highlights with two outs against the visitors on the scoreboard. West's ground-rule double came with the bases loaded and gave UC a 4-3 lead, which Bowman supplemented with a single that plated two more runs for a 6-3 lead.
"A lot of the time, our team goes how Hannah and Bella go, but that didn't happen that inning," Frew said. "[West] had the double over the fielder's head, and she needed that. It's nice to see that it was a team effort and not just relying on the top of our order."
Frew and the Golden Eagles will be able to rest for the night, but face elimination again Saturday, needing two wins over Shippensburg to move on to the super regionals. If the Golden Eagles are anything it's resilient, and Frew said if they show up to play, anything can happen.
"I think if we bring our bats, we're going to be OK," Frew said. "Shippensburg's] pitching isn't as strong, but they hit, so we've got to make sure we can limit their hits and runs."
CHARLESTON 4, DAVIS & ELKINS 0: In order to stave off elimination in the early game, the Golden Eagles used three hits to plate four runs in the first inning and backed it up with stellar defensive play to defeat and eliminate the Senators on Friday afternoon.
Hannah Rose led off with a triple and then scored on a fielder's choice later in the inning. Two Golden Eagles reached base on walks and then scored when West tripled, giving UC a 3-0 advantage that grew to 4-0 on Bowman's two-out RBI single.
UC's Bri McCown retired the first six batters she faced and only gave up one hit through the first six innings. That hit came in the second and put two on for the Senators with two outs after the leadoff hitter reached on an error.
The top of the third ended on a fielder's choice and the Senators didn't have another baserunner until the top of the seventh as McCown and the Golden Eagles retired their opposition in order in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Trailing 4-0, D&E made things interesting in the final inning of play, using a pair of base hits from Linzey Allard and Ashlyn Zapach to put two on with no outs. Honesty Holt flew out in the next at-bat and the game ended on a double play.
SHIPPENSBURG 5, KUTZTOWN 4: A come-from-behind victory seemed to work well for Shippensburg on Thursday, so it tried it again Friday.
The Raiders trailed 4-1 entering the seventh inning but scored four runs to take a 5-4 lead over Kutztown and held on to win.
Kutztown took an early lead with three hits and three runs scored in the bottom of the second. An RBI single to left and a two-run double gave the Golden Bears a 3-0 cushion.
To spark the seventh-inning rally, Ally Weaver singled to right field to break through against the pitcher Gravish. Then came two consecutive singles to load the bases, setting things up for Hannah Marsteller, who ripped a long ball to left field that bounced off the fence and drove in two runs to come within a run.
Morgan Lindsay continued the scoring with an RBI single to right center to bring Martell home and to tie the score 4-4. Alyssa Nehlen came in with an RBI groundout for the 5-4 lead.
The four-run comeback in the top of the seventh inning is believed to be Shippensburg's largest-ever comeback in an NCAA tournament game.