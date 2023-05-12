Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The hill to climb was high, but the Golden Eagles enjoyed the view from the top.

The University of Charleston softball team twice fought off elimination on its home turf in the NCAA Division II softball Atlantic Regional with wins over Davis & Elkins and Kutztown on Friday to work its way up into the regional final from the losers bracket.

