Right about the same time Kutztown’s postgame huddle broke up in right field at the Watt Powell Annex on Thursday, “Cotton Eye Joe” rang out over the public address system.
A handful of the Golden Bears hopped to the accompanying dance. And why not?
Kutztown was in a celebratory mood after having knocked off host Charleston 2-0 in a high-intensity first game in the NCAA Division II softball tournament Atlantic Regional.
Kutztown’s Haley Gravish and the Golden Eagles’ Brianna McCown traded zeros in the circle for six innings before the Golden Bears opened the scoring in their final at-bat.
Hannah Reimel led off the top of the seventh inning with a single, and Brianna Hughes followed with a ground-rule double to give Kutztown two runners in scoring position with no outs.
Golden Bears coach Judy Lawes knew Kutztown, which had tried unsuccessfully to generate offense by moving runners in the fifth and sixth innings, couldn’t waste that situation.
“To get two hits in a row was great, and on the fly ball we were tagging, whether it was long or short,” Lawes said.
Sarah Harvat lifted a foul ball, in play, that Charleston right fielder Raegan West let fall to the turf, in order to prevent that. But given another crack at it, Harvat drove one to center field to get the job done, as Reimel beat the tag at home.
Hughes motored home on a bit of confusion on the next play. Golden Eagle second baseman Jeritza Montero fielded Gravish’s ground ball, looked homeward, decided not to throw it there and then wasn’t able to get to first in time to put out Gravish, with first baseman Allysa Lake a step too far from the bag to receive what would’ve been a throw there at the last moment.
“Just a little timely hitting,” Lawes said. “Both teams are really good, and it was like, whoever’s gonna strike first. And then it was so late.”
Gravish was credited with an infield single and an RBI. She returned to the circle and got the Golden Eagles’ No. 3, 4 and 5 hitters in order to end the game.
Gravish turned in a complete-game two-hit shutout, with no walks and two strikeouts, to improve to 19-7.
She handed the Golden Eagles just their second shutout in 50 games this season and the first in nearly a month. West Virginia Wesleyan last whitewashed Charleston, 3-0, on April 8 in Kanawha City.
Golden Eagles coach Michelle Frew didn’t see anything in particular that should’ve confounded Charleston’s hitters.
“No. Fastballs down the middle,” Frew said.
The potential positive entering Friday’s elimination game, she said, is that Charleston was in the same position last week in the Mountain East Conference tournament.
The Golden Eagles (40-10) lost to Davis & Elkins in their second game of the weekend to go the losers bracket. They then reeled off five consecutive victories in elimination games to knock off the Senators and claim their first-ever MEC tournament title.
“Really just disappointed that we came out as flat as we did [Thursday],” Frew said. “We hit better than that. But hey, we were put in this situation last weekend. Fewer games this weekend. We can do it. We can do it.”
Charleston will likely have to hit better. It mustered two base knocks Thursday, and none until the sixth inning.
Morgan Hoppe dumped a one-out single into left field and moved to second on Kaylee Hotchkiss’ sacrifice bunt. Hannah Rose rapped an infield single and advanced to second on an obstruction call.
But Gravish got Charleston slugger Isabella Andujar to fly out to right to defuse the threat.
“I don’t know why we were so tight,” Frew said. “It seemed like it’s been a while since Charleston’s been in the regional tournament, but we’re better than that, and we think we can turn it around.”
Frew was right. The third-seeded Golden Eagles are playing in their first NCAA tournament since 2017, while Kutztown is in this round for the third consecutive season. Lawes sees that experience as an edge, she said, as well as being in the winners bracket, which means a much more direct path for the Golden Bears to the championship.
Sixth-seeded Kutztown (30-24) will play in what amounts to a tournament semifinal on Friday at noon against Shippensburg, which topped Davis & Elkins 10-9 in Thursday’s second game. Win that one, and it’s straight to the championship series on Saturday.
“I think it helps a lot because it gets their energy level up, which you need for all seven innings,” Lawes said. “It puts you in a better place. You don’t have to throw as many arms, if you can stay in that bracket.”
Charleston is left to take the long way around, beginning at 3 p.m. Friday against the Senators in a rematch of the MEC tournament final.
“We just didn’t play well, bottom line,” Frew said of Thursday. “I hope we’re not content with just winning the conference championship. That did take a lot out of us, I’m not gonna say it didn’t, but we’re gonna be OK.”
McCown was the tough-luck loser. She scattered six hits and allowed two runs, with three strikeouts and two walks.
SHIPPENSBURG 10, DAVIS & ELKINS 9: The Raiders rallied from four runs down entering the bottom of the sixth frame by tallying the final five, walking off with the win when Hannah Marsteller scored on a Senators error in the bottom of the seventh.
Davis & Elkins led 9-6 entering the seventh, but Shippensburg got going in its last at-bat on Caitlyn Martell’s sac fly. Marsteller singled a run home and Morgan Lindsay added another sac fly. Marsteller scored on an error at the end of that play.
Shippensburg led 5-2 through three innings before D&E struck for seven runs in the top of the fourth. Anjolina Gutierrez, Linzey Allard and Kailynn Parks each had two-run singles in the surge.
Marsteller went 4 for 5 and Martell, Lindsay and Ally Weaver contributed two hits apiece for the Raiders (33-18). Marsteller and Lindsay each drove in three runs, and Taylor Myers and Marsteller scored three runs apiece.
Alicia Ball got the win, working four innings of one-run relief. She allowed two hits and three walks and had six strikeouts.
Gutierrez, Allard, Honesty Holt and Parks knocked in a pair of runs each for Davis & Elkins (29-27). Alyssa Haynes was 3 for 4. Allard added two hits. Haynes and Allard both scored two runs.
Vanessa Hunt took the loss. She endured 6 1/3 innings, yielding 10 runs — seven earned — on 15 hits. She had three walks and three punch outs, throwing 133 pitches.