University of Charleston players run onto the field to hug teammate Allysa Lake (12) after Lake connected for a single driving in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning of their first game against Shippensburg Saturday.
University of Charleston's Brittny Ogg hits the ball to third base before making it safely to first base in the seventh inning of the first game against Shippensburg Saturday. Ogg went on to score the winning run on a hit by Allysa Lake.
University of Charleston pitcher Bri McCown (center) hugs teammate Alyssa Lake (12) after Lake drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning of their first game against Shippensburg Saturday.
With their backs to the wall, needing back-to-back wins in the finals of the NCAA Division II Tournament Atlantic Regional, the University of Charleston Golden Eagles softball team managed yet another miraculous comeback, this time over the No. 2-seeded Shippensburg Raiders.
They rallied in the bottom of the last inning of Game 1 to score two runs for an incredible 4-3 comeback, and dominated in Game 2 for a 7-2 win in taking the crown at Watt Powell Annex on Saturday afternoon.
In the first game, after a shaky start giving up two runs in the top of the first inning, Charleston pitcher Bri McCown settled down to retire nine batters in a row. However, the Raiders loaded the bases in the top of the fourth with only one out. But McCown was able to get a forceout at home plate and a subsequent groundout to end the threat.
UC (44-10) came back to tie it at 2-2, but gave up a run in the fifth inning to trail 3-2. The Raiders loaded the bases and got what appeared to be a bases-clearing double. However, the home plate umpire ruled that the batter had stepped out of the batter’s box, negating the two runs that had scored on the play. The play turned the momentum around, setting up the dramatic ending.
Shippensburg (34-20) pitcher Alicia Ball shut down the UC batters throughout the game, giving up only three hits into the seventh inning. She was replaced in the last inning after the leadoff batter managed a bloop single to short right field. Her replacement gave up two hits and two runs, with the winning score on an single by Allysa Lake.
Charleston made great defensive plays in the second game behind the very effective pitching of senior Danielle Bauer.
“Last year, we had 77 errors, and we have fixed that,” UC coach Michelle Frew said. “We just cut that out.”
The Golden Eagles dominated the second game, using home runs from leadoff hitter Hannah Rose, Lake and catcher Bella Andujar. In the fifth inning, Charleston batted around, scoring four runs on four hits and three walks to take a commanding 6-0 lead.
After a 20-minute rain delay, the game resumed in the bottom of the sixth, with Shippensburg scoring two runs highlighted by a triple from Hannah Marstellar.
“I’m so happy for us and the way we played,” Frew said. “I knew we could do it.”
The win advances the Golden Eagles to the super regionals.
Charleston 4, Shippensburg 3
Shippensburg;200;100;0--;3;8;0
Charleston;011;000;2;--;4;5;2
Ball, Zamadics (7) and Lindsay. McCown and Andujar. Top hitters – SU: Marstellar 2-4,2B,RBI; Myers 2-4; Nehlen 2-4; Zamadics 2-3. UC: Andujar2B; Montero RBI; Rose RBI; Lake RBI; Lindsay RBI.
Charleston 7, Shippensburg 2
Charleston;001;140;1--;7;9;0
Shippensburg;000;002;0;--;2;4;2
Bauer and Andujar. Zamadics, Flattery (5), Leber (5), Uschock (5) and Lindsay. Top hitters – UC: Rose 2-4,HR,3RBI; Andujar 2-4, HR,RBI; Lake 2-4,HRRBI; Montero2B,RBI; West RBI. SU: Marstellar 2-3,3B,RBI.