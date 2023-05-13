Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

With their backs to the wall, needing back-to-back wins in the finals of the NCAA Division II Tournament Atlantic Regional, the University of Charleston Golden Eagles softball team managed yet another miraculous comeback, this time over the No. 2-seeded Shippensburg Raiders.

They rallied in the bottom of the last inning of Game 1 to score two runs for an incredible 4-3 comeback, and dominated in Game 2 for a 7-2 win in taking the crown at Watt Powell Annex on Saturday afternoon.

Stories you might like

Tags