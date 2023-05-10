Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

First-time Mountain East Conference Tournament softball champion University of Charleston will add a new distinction Thursday: NCAA Tournament host.

The Golden Eagles are scheduled to entertain Kutztown (Pennsylvania) on Thursday at noon at the Watt Powell Annex to begin a three-day, double-elimination pod in the Atlantic Regional of the NCAA Division II Tournament.

