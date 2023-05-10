First-time Mountain East Conference Tournament softball champion University of Charleston will add a new distinction Thursday: NCAA Tournament host.
The Golden Eagles are scheduled to entertain Kutztown (Pennsylvania) on Thursday at noon at the Watt Powell Annex to begin a three-day, double-elimination pod in the Atlantic Regional of the NCAA Division II Tournament.
Shippensburg (Pennsylvania) meets Davis & Elkins, the MEC Tournament runner-up to Charleston, at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Thursday’s winners face off Friday at noon, while Thursday’s losers play at 3 p.m. The winner of the 3 p.m. game meets the loser of the noon contest at 6 p.m.
By the end of Friday’s three games, the championship matchup will be set to begin Saturday at 1 p.m., to be followed by a winner-take-all game if necessary.
Admission is $10, reduced to $5 for senior citizens, children and students. Kids under age 2 get in free.
Charleston is the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Regional, which will also contest a pod at East Stroudsburg (Pennsylvania). West Virginia Wesleyan, West Chester (Pennsylvania) and Bowie State (Maryland) join the host Warriors.
The Golden Eagles are 40-9. Hannah Rose, the two-time MEC player of the year, is hitting .519 with 12 homers, 30 RBIs and 68 runs. Isabella Andujar adds in 18 round-trippers and 58 RBIs hitting at a .360 clip. Two Charleston pitchers’ ERAs are sub-2: Brianna McCown, the MEC Tournament MVP, has a 25-3 record, 1.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 215 punchouts in 182 1/3 innings. Danielle Bauer contributes a 1.71 ERA, 12-5 record, 0.96 WHIP and 86 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings.
Linzey Allard leads Davis & Elkins (29-26) offensively with a .389 average, 51 RBIs, seven home runs and 38 runs scored. Vanessa Hunt has pitched 163 innings for the Senators, with a 12-11 record, 79 strikeouts and a 4.08 ERA and 1.57 WHIP.
Shippensburg enters the tournament 32-18 and as Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tournament champion for the first time in 18 years. The Raiders’ Hannah Marsteller is hitting .439 with 15 homers, 58 runs and 51 RBIs. Morgan Lindsey is batting .395, with 10 dingers and 52 RBIs. Two Shippensburg pitchers sport sub-3 ERAs: Emma Flattery (2.47 ERA, 10-2 record, 1.22 WHIP, 58 strikeouts in 85 innings) and Kaira Zamadics (2.91 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 52 Ks in 86 2/3 frames).
Kutztown (29-24) is paced offensively by Sarah Harvey, a .399 hitter with 39 RBIs, nine homers and 32 runs scored. Haley Gravish has a 2.11 ERA for the Golden Bears, with an 18-7 record, 1.20 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings.