A strong start went for naught for University of Charleston softball.
Having won their NCAA Division II tournament super regional opener against top-seeded East Stroudsburg on Thursday, the Golden Eagles entered Friday needing one win in two tries to advance to the national finals.
No. 3 Charleston instead lost twice, by 3-0 and 2-0 scores, to conclude its season at Creekview Park in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
The Golden Eagles registered seven hits in 14 innings of play on Friday against Warrior hurlers Paige Zigmund and Leigh Ann Jenkins.
Zigmund spun a three-hit complete-game shutout in Friday’s first game, with just two strikeouts but zero walks. Jenkins followed suit in the second half of the twin bill, though in different fashion -- she allowed four hits and one walk and punched out nine Golden Eagles in going the distance.
Abigail Weirich’s fourth-inning sacrifice fly scored Molly Nies to put East Stroudsburg ahead in the day’s first game. Nies tripled home Lexi Wright and Maddy Pritchard in the fifth.
Nies and Jada Smallwood each had two hits in three at-bats in the opener.
Charleston didn’t even get a runner to second base until there were two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but after Jeritza Montero’s double and Emma Groe’s single, suddenly the Golden Eagles had life. But Zigmund induced a groundout from Raegan West to end it and force a winner-take-all rematch.
East Stroudsburg did its damage early in that one. Smallwood doubled home Reilly Vicendese, and Weirich’s triple plated Smallwood for a 2-0 lead just five batters into the game, and that concluded the scoring.
Charleston’s best scoring opportunity came in the second inning, when West singled with one out and Brionna Bowman followed with a double. But Jenkins got Morgan Hoppe swinging and retired Kaylee Hotchkiss on a popup to short to strand two in scoring position.
Danielle Bauer was the tough-luck Golden Eagle loser in the second game. She was perfect after Weirich’s first-inning triple, save for an error behind her in the seventh inning. Bauer issued one walk and struck out two batters in a two-hit complete game.
Brianna McCown took Charleston’s decision in the opener. She allowed three runs on eight hits, with no walks and four strikeouts.
East Stroudsburg (43-17) advances to the eight-team double-elimination national finals in Chattanooga, Tennessee, beginning Thursday. The Warriors will meet the victor of a super regional between Central Oklahoma and Southern Arkansas. The winner-take-all Game 3 of that series in Edmond, Oklahoma, had not concluded by press time.