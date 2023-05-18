This weekend, the University of Charleston’s softball team will play from ahead.
The Golden Eagles rallied through the losers bracket after setbacks on the first day of both the Mountain East Conference tournament and NCAA tournament Atlantic Regional 2 to win each event.
Charleston won’t need such dramatics in the best-of-three super-regional round -- the No. 3 Golden Eagles knocked off top-seed East Stroudsburg 2-0 on Thursday at Creekview Park in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Charleston’s Brianna McCown threw a complete-game one-hit shutout and Allysa Lake cranked a two-run double to pace Charleston (45-10), which goes for the series sweep on Friday at noon -- which would mean a bid into the eight-team national finals.
A Warriors win Friday would force a winner-take-all rematch scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
Charleston tallied the game’s first runs after five scoreless innings. In the top of the sixth, Kaylee Hotchkiss and Isabella Andujar singled. Andujar swiped second base ahead of Lake, who doubled to right field to drive in two runs.
That was plenty enough offense for McCown, who yielded a single to East Stroudsburg’s Maddy Pritchard with one out in the third inning and then didn’t permit another baserunner.
Andujar caught Pritchard stealing second, and McCown set down the final 13 Warriors she faced.
McCown faced the minimum, thanks to no walks and Pritchard’s erasure on the base paths, and fanned 10 East Stroudsburg hitters. She needed just 73 pitches, throwing 53 of them for strikes, and improved to 29-4 in the circle this season.
Paige Zigmund took the decision for the Warriors (41-17). She scattered six hits, allowing two runs and one walk. She punched out four Golden Eagle hitters.
Baseball
MILLERSVILLE 6, CHARLESTON 4: The Golden Eagles, true to form, mounted a late rally. But this time, they were just too far behind.
Down 6-2 entering the top of the ninth inning of a win-or-go-home NCAA Division II baseball tournament Atlantic Regional game Thursday afternoon, Charleston cut its deficit in half on Tyler Dellerman’s two-run long ball.
The Golden Eagles were still in business, with only one out in the inning and their No. 3 hitter, the fearsome Kyle West, due up. But Marauders pitcher Nate Young settled in to strike out West looking and then retired cleanup man Andre Martinez on a flyout to end Charleston’s season at Cooper Park in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
The Golden Eagles were facing elimination against Millersville because they’d fallen to West Chester 5-1 earlier Thursday.
Charleston led the Marauders 2-1 through two and a half innings after RBI singles by Drew Beckner and AJ Karosas in the top of the second. But Millersville (41-8) scored the next five runs to take the lead for good.
Sam Morris went 5 for 5 and drove in four runs for the Marauders. Thomas Caufield was 3 for 4.
Dellerman knocked in two runs for Charleston (43-12). Clay Hale and Carter Rust were each 2 for 4.
Carson Kulina got the win for Millersville, working 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball. He allowed nine hits and two walks and fanned four.
Tad Dean took the loss in relief for the Golden Eagles. He yielded one run in one frame.
WEST CHESTER 5, CHARLESTON 1: Earlier Thursday, the Golden Rams racked up three runs in the top of the first inning to take control early and put it away with two more in the eighth.
Corey Stouffer and Sean Szestowicki drove in two runs apiece for West Chester (32-18), which meets Millersville on Friday at 1 p.m. Evan Profy had three hits in five at-bats.
Stouffer’s two-run double in the first inning plated John DeMucci and Joe Kaleck, and JR Gifford added a sacrifice fly to knock in Luke Cantwell.
Dellerman’s third-inning solo round-tripper got the Golden Eagles back within two runs, but Szestowicki doubled home Julian Costa and Stouffer to close out the scoring in the eighth.
Dellerman went 4 for 5 for Charleston. West and Giano Zuccaro added two knocks apiece for the Golden Eagles.
Charleston had nine hits and produced base traffic in seven of its nine trips to the plate, but stranded 12 baserunners.
Costa got the win for West Chester, scattering eight hits over six innings. He had 10 strikeouts and two walks. David Ferguson worked three scoreless innings for the save, allowing one hit and one walk with three punch outs.
Cole Peschl was the Golden Eagles’ pitcher of record. He went seven frames, allowing three runs on five hits. He had seven strikeouts and three walks.