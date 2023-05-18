Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

This weekend, the University of Charleston’s softball team will play from ahead.

The Golden Eagles rallied through the losers bracket after setbacks on the first day of both the Mountain East Conference tournament and NCAA tournament Atlantic Regional 2 to win each event.

