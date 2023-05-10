HUNTINGTON — How often does a pitching coach learn from a player?
Sydney Nester hadn't seen it before transferring from North Carolina State University to Marshall two years ago, but she might be the pitcher she is today because of it.
"The first fall I was here, she wanted me to teach her how to throw all of my pitches so she could duplicate it and feel what I was doing," Nester said of Marshall softball pitching coach Maddie Holub. "It was literally me in the bullpen teaching her how to throw like I do. I don't know any other pitching coach that is that interactive and personal with their pitchers."
For Holub to learn Nester's pitching style meant that she could only help improve a player who had already had success at the collegiate level. Nester reaped the benefits.
"Having her as a part of this staff and being able to learn under her for the past two years has been incredible," Nester said.
After three years at NC State, Nester had her name scattered throughout the record book and left Raleigh, North Carolina as the Wolfpack's fourth-best in career strikeouts per seven innings (7.06) sixth in career wins (30) and strikeouts (344), seventh in career opponent batting average (.227) and 10th in career earned run average (3.32).
Her impact in Huntington has been similar.
"Syndey Nester, when she walked onto this campus, changed the trajectory of our next two years," coach Megan Smith Lyon said of the senior, who is in her final season of eligibility. "She's done an amazing job, but it's not just her, it's been the whole team."
Nester has recorded one of the best seasons in Marshall softball history in the circle by leading the Sun Belt in ERA (1.08), strikeouts (218), innings pitched (208) and wins (25). Nester has made 35 appearances, including 31 starts, in the circle this season for the Thundering Herd.
She was the Conference USA Pitcher of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in 2022 and named to the All-Sun Belt Conference first team in 2023.
"I love coach Smith, and the opportunity she's given me to come play at Marshall and for something bigger than myself has been truly one of a kind," Nester said.
The Herd has won 157 games under Smith Lyon, and Nester has seen 78 of them from the circle or the dugout: 35 wins in 2022 and a program-record 43 more in this regular season.
"I've been so lucky to have great players and a great staff, and that staff has been together for all of those wins. It's not me, it's all of us," Smith Lyon said.
Beside the fifth-year coach for each of the victories in Huntington have been Corey Lyon and Holub. Then there are former players such as Katie Adams and Ally Harrell who have stuck around after their playing days to coach.
"She was a great leader as a player. Obviously they looked up to her because of her talent, but also just the kind of person she is," Smith Lyon said of Harrell, the former Thundering Herd slugger who graduated last season. "As a coach, she's really been a great help to us, a good buffer between us and the players. We're so lucky she chose to stay."
As the Herd enters the single-elimination Sun Belt Conference Tournament, Nester figures to be a vital part of Marshall success, just as she has been all year. But this time, in a win-or-go-home situation.
Smith Lyon broke it down and made things simple — if the Herd is pitching Nester, it has a chance. She will be in the circle when Marshall plays its first game at 2 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals.
"Our focus all year has been, let's focus on this one game, which, it's the most important game of the season every time we play. At this point, it's what our mindset has been anyway," Smith Lyon said. "The tournament format fits in really well with how we approach things."
The tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday, with the bottom four teams playing on the first day, with the winners advancing to the quarterfinals. Semifinals are scheduled for Friday and the title game is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET Saturday.