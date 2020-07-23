HUNTINGTON — The Cincinnati Reds begin their quest to turn a massive off-season investment into a championship Friday, beginning a 60-game sprint of a baseball season against the Detroit Tigers.
The Reds spent $166 million remaking their roster, adding free agents Mike Moustakas, Nick Castellanos and Shogo Akiyama to the lineup and Wade Miley to the rotation, along with Pedro Strop to the bullpen in effort to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
Cincinnati will begin to find out if its money was well spent when it entertains the Tigers at 6:10 p.m. Friday at Great American Ball Park in the first contest of a three-game series and seven-game homestand that includes four games with the Chicago Cubs.
“The resumes speak for themselves,” outfielder Jesse Winker told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. “A lot of guys have played in meaningful games in October, World Series games. For everything we want to accomplish in Cincinnati, we need that. Everybody we brought, they’re outstanding players, outstanding teammates. I’m looking forward to getting this thing underway.”
With the season trimmed by COVID-19 from 162 to 60 games, a quick start is imperative. Last season, the Reds won their opener, then lost eight straight to dig themselves a hole from which they never escaped. Such an early deficit would be even more damaging during this truncated season.
Cincinnati can make up ground by winning more one-run games. Last season, the Reds were 24-33 in such contests.
“I know our one-run loss record last year is not going to cut it,” catcher Curt Casali told Sheldon. “If we have a one-run lead, we have to be able to lock it down and win that thing. If you win one game, it’s more like you just won three. That’s huge. … It’s coming up quick, but I’m excited about it. I think it’s unique that we get to be a part of history in this way.”
Cincinnati will send All-Star right-hander Sonny Gray to the mound Friday. Gray went 11-8 with a 2.87 ERA last season, his first with the Reds after coming over in a trade with the New York Yankees. Gray was at his best in the second half of 2019, going 8-3 with 1.99 ERA in 15 starts beginning June 28.
Detroit will counter with left-hander Matt Boyd, who was drafted by the Reds. Boyd is making his first career opening day start coming off a season in which he emerged as the top starter in the Tigers’ rotation. He finished sixth in the American League with 238 strikeouts and fourth with 11.56 strikeouts per nine innings while posting a 9-12 record with a 4.56 ERA in 32 starts last year.
Cincinnati is counting on the beefed-up lineup to support one of the league’s premier pitching staffs.
Enter Moustakas hit 35 home runs in 2019 with Milwaukee. Castellanos smashed 27 homers and 58 doubles with Detroit and the Cubs. Akiyama, signed out of Japan, posted a .392 on-base percentage for Seibu.
“We’ve got a really good lineup,” said third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who was second in the majors last season with 49 homers. “We’ve got really good people around. We’ve got a good [pitching] staff. When you have all those things on your team, I feel like we’ve got a really good team, and we can do whatever we want with this team.”