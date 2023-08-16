HUNTINGTON — Three rule changes for the 2023 college football season might change the way some teams game plan, but likely not the Marshall Thundering Herd.
All three rule alterations have one common goal: shortening games and limiting the number of plays during them.
No more untimed downs when a foul occurs after the game clock expires in the first or third quarters, no icing the kicker with consecutive timeouts during a single dead ball period, and the clock will no longer stop after a first down unless the game clock is at or under two minutes remaining in the second or fourth quarter.
John McDaid, the coordinator of officials for the Sun Belt and SEC, said the average number of plays in a game last year in the SBC was 178.3. The average game time was 3 hours and 21 minutes.
“The first two [rule changes] address the length of game, although not in a very high-impact way. The last one was definitely aimed at taking plays out of the game,” McDaid said during a presentation at SBC media days in July. “One hundred seventy-eight plays per game is not necessarily a bad number, but when the commissioners look at the spread, they are seeing a lot of games, too many games, that are 200-plus plays.”
No games have been played under those new rules yet, but with scrimmages picking up around the country as teams prepare for the upcoming season, one figures coaches have the new rules in mind.
Marshall coach Charles Huff has, and, in his opinion, the alterations have made the guidelines similar to the NFL, where his coaching journey began in the Buffalo Bills organization.
“We’ve estimated that you’re probably going to lose somewhere between 15 to 20 plays a game, by the time you take away three or four each quarter, or four or five each quarter, whatever that may be,” Huff said.
In the last five years, there hasn’t been any drastic shift in the average number of plays per game, according to McDaid. He reported that the variance was only four plays between the highest and lowest averages in data collected.
He predicted a loss of three or four plays per game, versus Huff’s estimation of that many lost per quarter.
“We don’t necessarily all have the same opinion there. I believe it’s going to take no more than three or four plays plays out of the game, but I can’t say that it’s 100% scientific,” McDaid said. “At the end of 2023, we’ll look at the stats and see what it did.”
With the subtle changes in mind, Huff wants the Herd to be intentional with every play and isn’t concerned with running up the count just for the sake of saying they did so.
“Some teams will rip as many plays as they can, because ultimately, the more plays you run, the more chances you have to be successful,” Huff said. “For us, it’s more of a tempo to kind of get the defense in positions where we want them to limit some of the stuff they can do because of the tempo we use.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.