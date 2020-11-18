Nick Scala was named as the sports editor of the Charleston Gazette-Mail, HD Media LLC Regional Executive Editor Lee Wolverton announced Wednesday.
Scala, who has 40-plus years in the newspaper business, has been with the Charleston Gazette and Gazette-Mail since 1998 and served as assistant sports editor since 2016.
Prior to joining the Charleston staff, Scala was sports editor at the Parkersburg Sentinel.
Also Wednesday, Grant Traylor was named sports editor at the Huntington Herald-Dispatch. Both the Gazette-Mail and Herald-Dispatch are owned by HD Media LLC.