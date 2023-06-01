Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — A handful of Marshall football players landed on Athlon Magazine’s All-Sun Belt Conference list last week, including four first-team selections.

Cornerback Micah Abraham, defensive lineman Owen Porter, linebacker Eli Neal and running back Rasheen Ali were all first-team picks and represent four of the nine total selections, one fewer than was on Athlon’s All-SBC list a year ago.

