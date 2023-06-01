HUNTINGTON — A handful of Marshall football players landed on Athlon Magazine’s All-Sun Belt Conference list last week, including four first-team selections.
Cornerback Micah Abraham, defensive lineman Owen Porter, linebacker Eli Neal and running back Rasheen Ali were all first-team picks and represent four of the nine total selections, one fewer than was on Athlon’s All-SBC list a year ago.
The 2023 list is headlined by 18 selections from South Alabama, with James Madison (12) and Troy (11) up next. Coastal Carolina had 10 and Marshall and Georgia State each had nine picked as preseason All-Conference players.
Abraham was named as an All-Sun Belt first-team selection in 2022 after a year in which he finished tied for third nationally in FBS in interceptions with six. Abraham finished with 36 tackles and 10 pass breakups on the season as well. The 10 pass breakups and six interceptions marked the second consecutive season he had at least 15 passes defended.
Porter was the energy leader among Marshall’s defense while becoming a force off the edge for the Thundering Herd. The Huntington native finished with 60 tackles and team-highs in tackles for loss (15), sacks (9.5), quarterback hurries (9) and forced fumbles (2).
Neal led Marshall’s defense with 98 tackles in 2022 while contributing 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks to go with nine quarterback hurries, which matched Porter for top honors on the team.
Ali, who was also a first-team pick by Athlon in 2022, returns healthy after missing 10 games due to injury last season. Despite playing in the final three contests of the year, he was never at full strength. In three games, he rushed for 273 yards and one touchdown and was the Myrtle Beach Bowl MVP.
Second-team All-SBC selections included a pair of Marshall offensive linemen — center Logan Osburn and offensive lineman Ethan Driskell.
Osburn and Driskell each started in all 13 games last season and helped forge a Marshall rushing attack that produced 205.9 yards per game, which was in the top 20 nationally.
Punt returner Talik Keaton was named as an All-SBC third-team selection, while wide receiver Charles Montgomery (36 receptions, 402 yards, TD) and offensive lineman Dalton Tucker (13 starts) were each named as fourth-team selections by Athlon.
Marshall begins its 2023 season at home on Sept. 2 against Albany after winning its last five contests of the 2022 season for a 9-4 record.
